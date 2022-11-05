ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE BLOG: Hogs go down in Flames in game leaving more questions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This one is going to leave a foul taste in everyone’s mouth for awhile. Liberty scored 21 points in the first half and made it stand up, keeping Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson out of the end zone on a two-point conversion play with 1:11 left in the game for a 21-19 win.
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas

No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
aseaofred.com

Liberty moves up in Top 25 polls following win at Arkansas

Liberty has won 8 games in a season for the fourth straight year following the Flames’ win over Arkansas, 21-19, on Saturday evening in Fayetteville. With the win, Liberty is now 8-1 on the campaign, having won at least 8 games in all four seasons under head coach Hugh Freeze.
247Sports

As the coaching carousel spins, Hugh Freeze just keeps winning: 'The proof is in the pudding'

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Hugh Freeze jogged to the middle of a field inside an SEC stadium Saturday as a winner for the first time in six years. He embraced his wife, Jill, and their three daughters. He gave each a quick kiss on their foreheads. They laughed. They shared inside jokes only they could understand. Then they posed for pictures in front of the scoreboard to remember that this, yes, was real.
hitthatline.com

Hogs ready to start season of high expectations Monday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Year 100 for Arkansas officially starts Monday against North Dakota State in the season opener. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus. Also starting this week is year four of the Eric Musselman...
hogville.net

PTN Faceoff: Does Hugh Freeze deserve another chance in the SEC?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since Arkansas plays Liberty this week, our PTN Faceoff centers around Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Hogs+ General Manager Sawyer Radler and Bart Pohlman, executive producer of The Razorback Daily and The Hog Pod debate whether Hugh Freeze should get another chance in the SEC or not.
hitthatline.com

Pair of Razorbacks manage to get arrested after loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a secondary already struggling the last thing Arkansas needed was the numbers reduced even more. Whether that happens or not after Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested early Sunday morning is in the hands of the coaches. They were processed into the Washington County...
hogville.net

Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested

Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
KHBS

Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district

ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
KHBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Arkansas Advocate

Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group

In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election.  Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
