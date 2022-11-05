Read full article on original website
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
hitthatline.com
LIVE BLOG: Hogs go down in Flames in game leaving more questions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This one is going to leave a foul taste in everyone’s mouth for awhile. Liberty scored 21 points in the first half and made it stand up, keeping Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson out of the end zone on a two-point conversion play with 1:11 left in the game for a 21-19 win.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Arkansas
No. 23 Liberty picked up an upset win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, knocking off the Razorbacks, 21-19. With the win, the Flames improve to 8-1 on the season and pick up the program’s first ever win over an SEC opponent. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
aseaofred.com
Liberty moves up in Top 25 polls following win at Arkansas
Liberty has won 8 games in a season for the fourth straight year following the Flames’ win over Arkansas, 21-19, on Saturday evening in Fayetteville. With the win, Liberty is now 8-1 on the campaign, having won at least 8 games in all four seasons under head coach Hugh Freeze.
As the coaching carousel spins, Hugh Freeze just keeps winning: 'The proof is in the pudding'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Hugh Freeze jogged to the middle of a field inside an SEC stadium Saturday as a winner for the first time in six years. He embraced his wife, Jill, and their three daughters. He gave each a quick kiss on their foreheads. They laughed. They shared inside jokes only they could understand. Then they posed for pictures in front of the scoreboard to remember that this, yes, was real.
hitthatline.com
Hogs ready to start season of high expectations Monday night
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Year 100 for Arkansas officially starts Monday against North Dakota State in the season opener. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus. Also starting this week is year four of the Eric Musselman...
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman, players break down 21-19 loss to No. 23 Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the No. 23 Liberty Flames 21-19 on Saturday. It was the Flames’ first-ever win against an SEC opponent. They also handed Arkansas a loss on their Homecoming too. Sam Pittman and some of his players, Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders,...
hogville.net
PTN Faceoff: Does Hugh Freeze deserve another chance in the SEC?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since Arkansas plays Liberty this week, our PTN Faceoff centers around Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. Hogs+ General Manager Sawyer Radler and Bart Pohlman, executive producer of The Razorback Daily and The Hog Pod debate whether Hugh Freeze should get another chance in the SEC or not.
hitthatline.com
Pair of Razorbacks manage to get arrested after loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a secondary already struggling the last thing Arkansas needed was the numbers reduced even more. Whether that happens or not after Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested early Sunday morning is in the hands of the coaches. They were processed into the Washington County...
hogville.net
Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested
Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
KHBS
Who's running for Arkansas' state house 15th district
ROGERS, Ark. — Two candidates are running to represent Arkansas’ 15th district in the state house. John P. Carr, a Republican, is a resident of Rogers who received his education from the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. Rachel Cox, a Democrat, was born and raised...
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group
In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election. Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
