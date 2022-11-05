ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 107.9

Zac Efron Doesn’t Want To Play Matthew Perry

By Middays with Drew
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLcSg_0izTCoMV00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Matthew Perry has talked about writing a script that he was too old to star in.

When asked who he’d want to play the younger actor for the part intended for himself, he said he’d want it to be Zac Efron.

Sadly, Zac said no.

“So we’ve got to find somebody who says yes. And that’ll be a whole new experience for me, directing a movie, which I think I’ll be good at. I hope I’ll be good at it.” Matthew added.

Of course, the two starred together in “17 Again.” So there’s a connection already established.

Who else would be a good younger Matthew Perry?

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show

Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
Insider

'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet

Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
NME

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry explains why his voice sounds different

Matthew Perry has explained why his voice sounds different in the Friends reunion. The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, spoke to Diane Sawyer of ABC Nightline last week (per Yahoo!) about dental surgery he received in 2021. Sawyer commented on the “wear and tear” she noticed...
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
ComicBook

The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"

The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
People

Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
LOUISIANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles

Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals whether ‘Friends’ co-stars reached out about his memoir

Matthew Perry has heard from a “few” of his “Friends” co-stars ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actor told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Monday that he hopes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox read his book, which hits stores Tuesday. “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Perry, 53, said. “So hopefully, [I get] more,” he continued. “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book].” The...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter Royce Lillian

Rebel Wilson has a new role of a lifetime — a mom. The comedian announced on Instagram on Monday that her daughter, Royce Lillian, was born last week via surrogate. Wilson announced a relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, People magazine reported. “I thought I was searching...
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy