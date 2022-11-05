ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

abc27 News

Highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with playoff games across the Midstate. Watch the video above for the full show, which will continue to play after each break. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 4, […]
Tribune-Review

WPIAL volleyball teams learn pairings for PIAA playoffs

Thirteen WPIAL girls volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which will get underway Tuesday with first-round matches all over the state. In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (16-2) will host District 10 champ McDowell at 6 p.m., and runner-up North Allegheny (18-1) will head to District 6 champion State College at 6 p.m.
abc27 News

PIAA 2022 girls volleyball state tournament brackets & results

(WHTM) — The 2022 PIAA girls volleyball state tournaments kick off on Tuesday as teams eye their shot at a state title. The brackets are set from Class 4A to Class 1A and each feature 16 teams and four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19 at Cumberland Valley […]
Tribune-Review

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2022

Individual: 1. Brian DiCola, Brian DiCola, 15:24.2; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:35.2; 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:09.7; 4. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:13.5; 5. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Township, 16:17.8; 6. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (District 3), 16:19.9; 7. Drew Brill, La Salle College, 16:28.6; 8. Gavin Mogck, Penncrest, 16:29.6; 9. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville, 16:31.3; 10. Matt Castronuovo, Upper Dublin, 16:31.7.
CBS Pittsburgh

Know The Score: November 4, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0Erie McDowell 62, Butler 7Jersey Shore 63, Shamokin 12La Salle 28, Father Judge 7Neumann-Goretti 20, Conwell Egan 10Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0York Suburban 41, Donegal 6PIAA District Playoffs=Class 1A=District I=Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 14District II=Lackawanna Trail 24, Old Forge 21, OTDistrict IX=Brockway 62, Coudersport 6District...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games

Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
