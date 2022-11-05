Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with playoff games across the Midstate. Watch the video above for the full show, which will continue to play after each break. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 4, […]
(#3) West Perry takes down (#6) Schuylkill Valley in District III 3A Quarterfinals
ELLIOTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, (#3) West Perry defeated (#6) Schuylkill Valley by a score of 45-21 in the District III 3A Quarterfinals. (#3) West Perry will square off against undefeated (#2) Lancaster Catholic in the District III 3A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started […]
WPIAL volleyball teams learn pairings for PIAA playoffs
Thirteen WPIAL girls volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which will get underway Tuesday with first-round matches all over the state. In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Pine-Richland (16-2) will host District 10 champ McDowell at 6 p.m., and runner-up North Allegheny (18-1) will head to District 6 champion State College at 6 p.m.
PIAA 2022 girls volleyball state tournament brackets & results
(WHTM) — The 2022 PIAA girls volleyball state tournaments kick off on Tuesday as teams eye their shot at a state title. The brackets are set from Class 4A to Class 1A and each feature 16 teams and four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19 at Cumberland Valley […]
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 5, 2022
Individual: 1. Brian DiCola, Brian DiCola, 15:24.2; 2. Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:35.2; 3. Jack Bertram, North Allegheny, 16:09.7; 4. Brett Kroboth, Peters Township, 16:13.5; 5. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Township, 16:17.8; 6. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (District 3), 16:19.9; 7. Drew Brill, La Salle College, 16:28.6; 8. Gavin Mogck, Penncrest, 16:29.6; 9. Aryan Abbaraju, Unionville, 16:31.3; 10. Matt Castronuovo, Upper Dublin, 16:31.7.
Know The Score: November 4, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.We're committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.After the games, you can find all the latest scores from around the state right here!SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0Erie McDowell 62, Butler 7Jersey Shore 63, Shamokin 12La Salle 28, Father Judge 7Neumann-Goretti 20, Conwell Egan 10Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0York Suburban 41, Donegal 6PIAA District Playoffs=Class 1A=District I=Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 14District II=Lackawanna Trail 24, Old Forge 21, OTDistrict IX=Brockway 62, Coudersport 6District...
PIHL standings through Nov. 6, 2022
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 6. Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games
Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Girls soccer talent abounds in area
Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Mt. Pleasant, which made the WPIAL Class 2A final for the first time, had five...
SU Men’s Swimming fêtes seniors at home finale against Clarion
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team put forth a solid effort in its final home meet of the regular season as it faced off Friday night against Clarion at Donald N. Miller Pool. How it happened. SU won three events on the night and compiled a sturdy 15 swims...
(#2) Altoona takes down (#3) Mifflin County in District VI 6A Semifinals
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Altoona beat (#3) Mifflin County by a score of 31-24 in the District VI 6A Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (#2) Altoona will now face off against undefeated (#1) State College in the District Vi 6A Championship game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started […]
d9and10sports.com
2022 D10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Semifinals; 4A, 6A Subregionals
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 has updated its football brackets to include dates, times, and sites for its Class 1A, 2A, and 3A semifinals, as well as Class 4A and 6A subregional games. Class 1A and 2A will be played on Saturday, Nov. 12. In Class 1A, top-seed Eisenhower...
Memorable efforts: Erie County high school Top Performers for Oct. 31-Nov. 5
Here are some of the best performances by high school athletes from Erie County over the past week. Find new highlights throughout the week at GoErie.com. This is the final Top Performers list for District 10's fall sports season. Lists will return upon the start of the winter sports seasons. ...
Comments / 0