Carthage 41 Willard 21 (will face Republic next week at home Webb City 21 Republic 30 Seneca 42 Hollister 0 (will play Mt. Vernon at home next week) Lamar 56 Stockton 10 (will be at home to take on Fairgrove) Mt. Vernon 42 Forsyth 15 (will meet Seneca in the third round) Jasper 26 Lockwood […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO