Finals Scores from Saturday High School Football Games in Missouri
Carthage 41 Willard 21 (will face Republic next week at home Webb City 21 Republic 30 Seneca 42 Hollister 0 (will play Mt. Vernon at home next week) Lamar 56 Stockton 10 (will be at home to take on Fairgrove) Mt. Vernon 42 Forsyth 15 (will meet Seneca in the third round) Jasper 26 Lockwood […]
🏈 🎥 Video Replay of Hutch High win over Carroll
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawks defeated Bishop Carroll in class 5A football 14-7 on Friday night. Here is a replay of that game from the NFHS Network Hutchinson Channel.
How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: De Smet defeats Troy Buchanan
By Chris Geinosky Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25. This week featured the semifinal round of districts. Winners advance to district championship games next week. 1. Christian Brothers College (10-1) defeated Kirkwood 41-3 Notre Dame commit ...
