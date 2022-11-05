Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Main Street UMC hosts Fall Fair in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 2022 Main Street United Methodist fall fair was held in the Hub City, welcoming families and friends from all over the Pine Belt. Inflatables, live music, and tons of carnival games were in place for the family-oriented event. “Cotton candy and popcorn, lots of games for...
WDAM-TV
Laurel PD host food drive
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices on the rise, the City of Laurel hosted an event in an effort to lighten the load. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Jitters Coffeehouse and Drive Through hosts animal adoption event
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jitters Coffehouse and Drive-Through hosted an adoption and donation event for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League Saturday. The event originally started from a college assignment, but Maggie McMinn says it was the perfect way to do something for the coffee shop and help out the local animal shelter at the same time.
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro Food Truck Festival attracts interest
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents, visitors and friends all met at Rhinehart Square Sunday to enjoy a Food Truck Festival filled with vendors, live music, axe throwing and kids’ activities. “We wanted to be out in the community,” said Lee Holland, Red Pedal Kettle owner. “We wanted to be...
WDAM-TV
‘Holiday Open House’ brings cheer to Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas comes early to the City Beautiful every year. Businesses throughout Laurel partake in the annual “Holiday Open House” on the first weekend of November, breaking out the holiday merchandise and providing special deals on special items. “This has been a tradition for several...
WLOX
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
WDAM-TV
Fans rally for the 101st edition of the Little Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A rivalry that has withstood hurricanes, pandemics and a world war. The 101st Little Brown Jug game kicked off Saturday, Nov. 10, bringing rowdy fans, chanting bands and noise on both sidelines. “When it comes to Laurel and Hattiesburg, it doesn’t matter who’s up and...
WDAM-TV
JCSD offers driver safety tips in rainy conditions
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to slow down and take precautions during rainy conditions. JCSD says the rain can make it harder for vehicles to stop and the odds of a crash increase. “Wet conditions like this (Saturday), people tend to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg opens 2nd century of Battle for Lil’ Brown Jug with win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel High School claimed the 100th Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug in emphatic fashion with a 50-0 drumming of Hattiesburg High School last season. But the Tigers opened the second century of games with a 34-14 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Saturday night...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WDAM-TV
House fire on same block as deadly Hattiesburg shooting ruled suspicious
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened at a residence on West Fifth Street Thursday night. It took place just after 11 p.m. at a house in the 100 block. That’s the same block where Wednesday’s deadly shooting occurred. The house was unoccupied and...
WDAM-TV
Firefighters investigate Hattiesburg house fire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department opened an investigation into a Thursday house fire after firefighters ruled the cause suspicious. According to the HFD, the fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 100 block of West 5th Street. Firefighters approached the flames from both...
WDAM-TV
Clouds move in tomorrow in advance of Saturday’s rain
The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Saturday is looking pretty rainy here in the Pine Belt. I’ve bumped up rain...
WDAM-TV
101st Lil’ Brown Jug game
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “It’s the Jug game, really nothing needs to be said,” Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest said. “A lot of history behind it. Got to go out there and get a dub, for our ancestors” Laurel Quarterback Kobe Pierce said. “Flat out, this...
WDAM-TV
Remains of missing person found just outside Taylorsville
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The remains of a Fayette man missing for the past month were believed to have been found Tuesday by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies. Smith County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, were located Tuesday in a wooded area just south of Taylorsville, Miss.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man is dead after being involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 11 in Lamar County early Saturday morning. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 12:30 a.m. Shows says...
WDAM-TV
Laurel police co-officers of the year rewarded
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently announced its Police Officer of the Year, except for the first time ever, that announcement came in plural. For the first time ever, there was a tie, making investigators Walter Blakeney and Brad Anderson Co-officers of the Year. “I’ve spent a...
WDAM-TV
Jones County District 5 voters to fill school board seat Tuesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In two days, residents in Jones County will vote to fill the school board seat in District 5. Lester Boyles, a familiar face on the Jones County School Board, is seeking re-election, hoping to continue serving Jones County schools for a fourth term. “The main...
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
