AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School volleyball team returned to the Class 4A state title match, this time in hopes of hosting the winning hardware. North Myrtle Beach wasn’t going to give in willingly. The Hornets were pushed to a five set sprint after reeling in the first two 25-22, 25-22 and dropping the last 23-25, 27-29. The Hornets trailed 10-8 before the Chiefs couldn’t get a finger on back-to-back kills. Catch-up was easy, sealing the deal came in the form of senior Brianna Mahoney who got the Hornets within match-point territory.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO