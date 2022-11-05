ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRDW-TV

Aiken High School Hornets capture state volleyball title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken High School volleyball team returned to the Class 4A state title match, this time in hopes of hosting the winning hardware. North Myrtle Beach wasn’t going to give in willingly. The Hornets were pushed to a five set sprint after reeling in the first two 25-22, 25-22 and dropping the last 23-25, 27-29. The Hornets trailed 10-8 before the Chiefs couldn’t get a finger on back-to-back kills. Catch-up was easy, sealing the deal came in the form of senior Brianna Mahoney who got the Hornets within match-point territory.
AIKEN, SC
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland girls 8th, Wildcats 9th at GHSA XC State Championships

The Woodland girls placed eighth and the Woodland boys were ninth in Class AAAAA to lead all local teams at the GHSA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Carrollton High School. The Cartersville girls placed 19th and Cartersville boys were 24th in Class AAAAA. The Adairsville boys finished 15th in...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

