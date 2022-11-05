ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTSM

#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 11, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the regular season for high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, […]
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well. Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. 5A Regional quarterfinals. Amarillo High (33-9)...
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Soccer champions crowned for classes 4A and 5A

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school soccer season wrapped up on Saturday. State championships for classes 4A and 5A took place at Cleveland High school, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. In the boys class 5A title game, 12th ranked Cleveland looked for yet another upset over second ranked Centennial. After […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Abilene Reporter-News

El Paso High pulls out five-set thriller over Abilene Wylie in area volleyball playoff

MIDLAND – El Paso High pulled out a 25-23 victory to force a fifth and deciding set, and the Lady Tigers rode the momentum to a 15-8 win to beat Wylie 3-2 in a Region I-5A area volleyball playoff match Saturday at Midland Christian High School. “It was tough,” Wylie coach Shay Cox said. “El Paso is very strong, very powerful. There were times it seemed like they got the momentum, and we couldn’t get it away...
ABILENE, TX

