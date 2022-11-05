MIDLAND – El Paso High pulled out a 25-23 victory to force a fifth and deciding set, and the Lady Tigers rode the momentum to a 15-8 win to beat Wylie 3-2 in a Region I-5A area volleyball playoff match Saturday at Midland Christian High School. “It was tough,” Wylie coach Shay Cox said. “El Paso is very strong, very powerful. There were times it seemed like they got the momentum, and we couldn’t get it away...

