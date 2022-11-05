Read full article on original website
2022 NMAA New Mexico High School Football playoffs scores, schedule
Note: All times p.m. unless otherwise noted CLASS 6A QUARTERFINALS (9) Los Lunas at (1) Cleveland, 7, Nov. 11 ...
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 11, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the regular season for high school football is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, […]
Big Country Rewind: Comanche, Breckenridge prep for playoffs with lopsided wins
Sawyer Wilkerson ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Comanche blasted Eastland 49-7 en route to winning the outright District 5-3A Division II game Friday. Layden Welch completed 8 of 11 passes for 100 yards and a TD to Kyler Beaty, while running for 80 yards and two more TDs on 10 carries. ...
Gadsden football beats Los Alamos, 44-21; advance to New Mexico 5A quarterfinals
LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gadsden grabbed a 44-21 win over Los Alamos in the first round of the New Mexico High School Football 5A Playoffs on Saturday. It was Gadsden’s first playoff appearance since 1972 and the Panthers made sure to make it a memorable one. The Panthers, as the 10-seed, pulled off […]
9 Overtime Game of the Week, Playoff Edition: San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The bi-district round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs starts this week. Games start on Thursday and will continue on Friday. One of those games is our 9 Overtime Game of the Week: San Angelo Central vs. Eastwood. It’s a Class 6A Division II bi-district game that […]
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates
Number 6 ranked Rio Rancho defeated number 11 ranked Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs. The Alamogordo Tigers finished their season at 5-6. Ram Stadium 1st Round State Playoffs verses Alamogordo Tigers on home turfCourtesy 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio.
High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well. Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. 5A Regional quarterfinals. Amarillo High (33-9)...
El Paso High advances to regional quarterfinals after five-set win over Abilene Wylie
MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High kept their playoff run alive after defeating Abilene Wylie in the Area round of the 2022 UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs. The Tigers took the victory in five sets (25-16, 14-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-8) over the Bulldogs on Saturday. El Paso high will now face Abilene High […]
Soccer champions crowned for classes 4A and 5A
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school soccer season wrapped up on Saturday. State championships for classes 4A and 5A took place at Cleveland High school, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. In the boys class 5A title game, 12th ranked Cleveland looked for yet another upset over second ranked Centennial. After […]
Mayfield rides fourth-quarter breaks to first-round win over Santa Teresa
LAS CRUCES – A 45° wind chill. A few hundred fans covered in blankets and hoodies scattered through Mayfield’s stands. Two offenses desperate to heat up in the coldest game either team has played this season. One team searching for its first-ever win over one of the state’s perennial powerhouses.
El Paso High pulls out five-set thriller over Abilene Wylie in area volleyball playoff
MIDLAND – El Paso High pulled out a 25-23 victory to force a fifth and deciding set, and the Lady Tigers rode the momentum to a 15-8 win to beat Wylie 3-2 in a Region I-5A area volleyball playoff match Saturday at Midland Christian High School. “It was tough,” Wylie coach Shay Cox said. “El Paso is very strong, very powerful. There were times it seemed like they got the momentum, and we couldn’t get it away...
