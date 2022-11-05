Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Roulette: Build-A-Band Fundraiser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We Rock Charlotte invites the community to the biggest and best fundraiser of the year!. The build-a-band fundraiser puts adults ages 21+ in bands. Each band will have four weeks to create a 10-minute musical performance at the battle of the bands concert. The epic concert...
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Another Lottery Winner In China Grove North Carolina
Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started yelling out loud at work when his ticket revealed a $500,000 Cashword scratch-off winnings. Cunningham said, “everyone, rushed in, asking me what happened.” Cunningham bought his lucky $10 ticket from Rose Mart BP on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $355,053. Cunningham, a logistics manager and will have a wonderful holiday this year.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
thecharlotteweekly.com
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November
It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year! It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
Community honors life of Lawrence Orr with documentary
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is honoring the life of the son of two former enslaved people, who left his mark on the Queen City. You may recognize his name, Lawrence Orr. Lawrence Orr Elementary School or Lawrence Orr Road may come to mind when you hear that name.
Say cheese! Crook caught on camera breaking into Charlotte’s Abari Arcade Bar, steals cheap liquor
The surveillance video from outside of the business shows a man walking up and throwing a rock through the front door of the business and shattering the window.
Tigers headed back to Charlotte for ACC Championship
Clemson is headed back to Charlotte after a one-year hiatus from the ACC Championship Game. With Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 4 CFP) have clinched the (...)
charlotteonthecheap.com
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Food Drive, with face painting, balloon artists, free food, more….
Harris Teeter is working to raise food and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. On Friday, November 11th, Saturday, November 12th, and Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., come by StoneCrest at Piper Glen, 7832 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC, for the Harvest Feast Food/Fund Drive.
country1037fm.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place as scattered rain develops for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions develop this weekend, with higher chances for a good soaking rain across the foothills and mountains; isolated rain develops for Charlotte and areas to the east. We will have a warm start to next week, with more rain chances by late next week.
wccbcharlotte.com
West Charlotte SWAT Standoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Leah & Louise has new bar manager
CHARLOTTE – BayHaven Restaurant Group has promoted Kayleigh Williams-Brown to bar manager at Leah & Louise. Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Williams-Brown has been in Charlotte since 2007. Most recently, she worked behind the bar at the Royal Tot and El Thrifty Social before joining Leah & Louise in May.
Caribbean restaurant, grocery store in east Charlotte to close after 2 decades
CHARLOTTE — A Caribbean restaurant and grocery store in east Charlotte is closing its doors. Island Grocery and Grill has been open for two decades. Caroline Cook owns the business, which is on Albemarle Road, and said she couldn’t reach a new lease agreement with her landlord. She...
Comments / 0