14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
Rock Roulette: Build-A-Band Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We Rock Charlotte invites the community to the biggest and best fundraiser of the year!. The build-a-band fundraiser puts adults ages 21+ in bands. Each band will have four weeks to create a 10-minute musical performance at the battle of the bands concert. The epic concert...
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
Another Lottery Winner In China Grove North Carolina

Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started yelling out loud at work when his ticket revealed a $500,000 Cashword scratch-off winnings. Cunningham said, “everyone, rushed in, asking me what happened.” Cunningham bought his lucky $10 ticket from Rose Mart BP on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $355,053. Cunningham, a logistics manager and will have a wonderful holiday this year.
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities

BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
Charlotte Freebies: Priceless Fun For The Month Of November

It seems that in a blink of an eye we’ve reached the end of the year! It’s that time of year when we plan vacations, put together the Thanksgiving menu, and my personal favorite, prep for Christmas! The caveat to all of these November rituals is that they cost MONEY!
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
West Charlotte SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
Leah & Louise has new bar manager

CHARLOTTE – BayHaven Restaurant Group has promoted Kayleigh Williams-Brown to bar manager at Leah & Louise. Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Williams-Brown has been in Charlotte since 2007. Most recently, she worked behind the bar at the Royal Tot and El Thrifty Social before joining Leah & Louise in May.
