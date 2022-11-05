Read full article on original website
WSAZ
48 teams are left in WV high school football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.
Metro News
MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
WXII 12
High School Playbook - Round 1 Playoffs (Part 1)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from the first round of the NCHSAA high school football playoffs. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Triad-Area Scores:. 1A West. Eastern Randolph, Bye. Mountain Heritage 42, South Stokes 0. Cherokee 28,...
Playoff pairings: Riverheads, Draft, Wilson, Gap and Staunton all in football postseason
Buffalo Gap will be the only Shenandoah District team playing at home Friday when the high school football playoffs kick off in Virginia. The Bison (6-4) are the third seed in Region 1B and will host No. 6 Willam Campbell.(3-7). While the Virginia High School League hasn't released start times yet, the Twitter account GapSportsCorner posted Sunday that kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 5)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 5 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 13th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner ...
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 7)
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday. FOOTBALL Rank, team, record, previous rank 1. St. Frances (7-0) 1 2. Archbishop Spalding (9-1) 2 3. Mount Saint Joseph (7-3) 3 4. Dunbar (10-0) 4 5. Milford Mill (10-0) 5 6. St. Mary’s (10-0) 6 7. Broadneck (8-1) 7 8. Concordia Prep (8-2) 8 9. Westminster (9-1) 9 10. ...
