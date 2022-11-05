ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill earns first playoff victory since 2018

JOHNSON CITY — Long drives are becoming a thing for Science Hill. Fresh off a game-winning last-seconds scoring drive against Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers opened with two impressive drives against Bradley Central en route to a 14-point halftime lead in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at Tipton Stadium on Friday night. Science Hill finished off with a 35-20 win for its first playoff victory since 2018.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
High Point Enterprise

Oak Grove advances to second round

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.
OAK GROVE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Horne-led Titans beat Eagles for share of Cumberland title

Rye Cove coach Gary Collier talks to media after Friday's loss to Twin Springs. Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton ended the regular season as Cumberland District tri-champions. Rye Cove and Twin Springs both qualified for the Region 1D playoffs.
CLINCHPORT, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy