DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.

OAK GROVE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO