WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
TSSAA football playoffs scores 2022: Tennessee high school first-round results
The TSSAA football playoffs have kicked off. Here are the scores from the Tennessee high school first-round games. East Alcoa 42, Johnson Co. 0 Anderson Co. 55, Seymour 6 ...
Friday prep report: MUS, Germantown, Houston among the first-round winners
Report on Friday’s first-round playoff football games and from the state cross country championships where Westminster Academy won the Division 2-A girls title.
Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Vote for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll does not appear, click here. Anna Graves, Knoxville Webb: Graves placed second in Division II-AA TSSAA State Cross Country Championship, finishing 18:49.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Bradley Central vs. Science Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill earns first playoff victory since 2018
JOHNSON CITY — Long drives are becoming a thing for Science Hill. Fresh off a game-winning last-seconds scoring drive against Dobyns-Bennett, the Hilltoppers opened with two impressive drives against Bradley Central en route to a 14-point halftime lead in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at Tipton Stadium on Friday night. Science Hill finished off with a 35-20 win for its first playoff victory since 2018.
Oak Grove advances to second round
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.
Kingsport Times-News
Horne-led Titans beat Eagles for share of Cumberland title
Rye Cove coach Gary Collier talks to media after Friday's loss to Twin Springs. Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton ended the regular season as Cumberland District tri-champions. Rye Cove and Twin Springs both qualified for the Region 1D playoffs.
Johnson City Press
Highlanders turn it on after halftime, beat pesky Oakdale
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland kept on running to open the Class 1A playoffs. The Highlanders outscored the Eagles 22-6 in the second half to take a 38-28 victory in the first round at Orr Field on Friday night.
