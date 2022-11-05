ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
LAFAYETTE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana high school football roundup: Scores, highlights, stats from sectional finals

It's trophy time in Indiana high school football! Sectional championships, and the accompanying hardware, are on the line tonight statewide. Key games include Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers, Whiteland vs. Franklin, Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Roncalli and Scecina vs. Triton Central. High winds could affect the action, so make sure you check here for any...
INDIANA STATE

