ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 The Bear

How West Alabama Teams Fared in Round One of the State Playoffs

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." It’s that time of year, folks. The AHSAA postseason began in earnest in Alabama Friday night, and here’s a look at who survived and advanced, and who didn’t. Let’s start with those who won in round one:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
bartowsportszone.com

Woodland girls 8th, Wildcats 9th at GHSA XC State Championships

The Woodland girls placed eighth and the Woodland boys were ninth in Class AAAAA to lead all local teams at the GHSA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at Carrollton High School. The Cartersville girls placed 19th and Cartersville boys were 24th in Class AAAAA. The Adairsville boys finished 15th in...
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy