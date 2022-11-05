Read full article on original website
Related
One number to know for each South Dakota high school football state championship matchup
It’s state finals week in South Dakota high school football. To prepare you for all seven matchups, here are some quick numbers to file away as you read up on all of these teams. 11AAA: No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Harrisburg (9-2) Game time: 7...
Tea rolls to more than 400 rushing yards, upends Aberdeen Central in Class 11AA semis
Tea Area scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to build a lead and cruise to a 44-7 victory over Aberdeen Central in the semifinal round of the Class 11AA high school football playoffs Friday night in Tea. The Titan running game was in high gear as they advanced to face No. 1 Pierre in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. ...
SoDak 16 volleyball pairings finalized for all three classes
Pairings have been released for SoDak 16 Class A and B state-qualifying matches that are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at various locations around the state Winners of Tuesday's matches advance to the three-class state tourney Nov. 17-19 in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at Sioux Falls. ...
Dell Rapids' offense explodes in semifinal win over Sioux Falls Christian
DELL RAPIDS — It was a moment Jack Henry had been waiting a long time to celebrate. The junior quarterback threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 153 yards on the ground, as the Dell Rapids Quarriers took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back in a 44-26 win Friday over visiting Sioux Falls Christian in a Class 11A semifinal.
Comments / 0