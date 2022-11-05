ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, highlights from sectional finals

It's trophy time in Indiana high school football! Sectional championships, and the accompanying hardware, are on the line tonight statewide. Key games include Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers, Whiteland vs. Franklin, Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Roncalli and Scecina vs. Triton Central. High winds could affect the action, so make sure you check here for any...
Zone Banner finalists: Franklin, Guerin, Martinsville, Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the four finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”
