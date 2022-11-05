Read full article on original website
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
It's trophy time in Indiana high school football! Sectional championships, and the accompanying hardware, are on the line tonight statewide. Key games include Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers, Whiteland vs. Franklin, Brebeuf Jesuit vs. Roncalli and Scecina vs. Triton Central. High winds could affect the action, so make sure you check here for any...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the four finalists were announced Friday night on “The Zone.”
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Mason Wunderlich dropped back with plenty of time to look at his options. He made his choice, and his 31-yard toss landed in Blake Herdes’ hands to give Mater Dei the lead on its first offensive possession. That was all the Wildcats needed. The rest...
Noblesville senior Ava Bramblett named Player of the Year. Millers boys coach Ken Dollaske named Coach of the Year. The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2022 season. Here are this year's honorees. State soccer:Championship scores, coverage. GIRLS. Coach of the Year: Angie Lensing, Evansville...
