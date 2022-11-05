ASHWAUBENON − Some of the Xavier girls volleyball players admitted to being just a bit nervous heading into arguably the biggest match of their season Friday. And it was at those times the players leaned on each other to find peace in their situation and focus on the task at hand. The Hawks certainly did that in a 3-0 sweep of Bloomer in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the Resch Center.

