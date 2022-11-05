Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
High School Blitz: Level 3 playoffs (Nov. 4, 2022)
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the week was Mukwonago vs Muskego. It's the third week of playoff football statewide.
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament
The brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school state football tournament are now all but set after the latest slate of section championships. A look at the brackets on the Minnesota State High School League site shows the schedule with just one game left to play, between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna on Saturday.
marshfieldareasports.com
Marshfield’s Faith Risa qualifies for state in two individual events, relay at WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional
HUDSON – Marshfield senior Faith Risa qualified for the state meet in two individual events and was part of a relay team to also earn a berth after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional Saturday at Hudson Middle School. Faith Risa finished second in the 200-yard...
Former Nicolet High School tennis coach dies at 93
Former Nicolet High School tennis coach J. Cary Bachman passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Two individuals, relay team from D.C. Everest qualify for WIAA state girls swimming meet
HUDSON – D.C. Everest earned two individual and one relay berth at next week’s state meet after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls swimming sectional Saturday at Hudson Middle School. The Evergreens’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Liliana Jessen, Nevaeh Mathwich, Marisol Swenson and Katelin Hall won...
Xavier shakes off nerves to sweep Bloomer, advance to Division 2 girls volleyball championship match
ASHWAUBENON − Some of the Xavier girls volleyball players admitted to being just a bit nervous heading into arguably the biggest match of their season Friday. And it was at those times the players leaned on each other to find peace in their situation and focus on the task at hand. The Hawks certainly did that in a 3-0 sweep of Bloomer in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the Resch Center.
