VINEMONT, Ala. – This year’s Vinemont Tip-Off Classic concluded with Vinemont facing off against East Lawrence. The Lady Eagles held a lead late in the game, but East Lawrence rallied to come from behind and defeat Vinemont 41-39. East Lawrence jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the game, but Reagan Robinson drilled a three to cut it to 4-3. East Lawrence continued their strong start to the game as they went on a 7-0 run to push their lead to 11-3. Caroline Miller hit a free throw to make it 11-4, but a couple of late baskets by East...

VINEMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO