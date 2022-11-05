Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa high school football semifinal matchups announced
The Iowa high school football season is down to the final four teams in each of the seven classes. Thursday and Friday saw 28 teams move on to the state semifinals in the UNI-Dome next week, while 28 other teams saw their seasons come to a close. Now that all the quarterfinal games are in the rear-view mirror, we can look ahead to the state semifinals. ...
One sentence on every quarterfinal playoff game for Iowa high school football
The semifinal field for the Iowa high school football state playoffs is set. Teams across the state competed – most in the rain – for a spot at the UNI-Dome, and while 56 programs competed for those limited spots, only 28 made it through to the semifinals. There...
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals
By Kevin White Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals. 1. West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) beat No. 22 Waukee Northwest 41-75-A semifinal opponent: No. 15 West Des Moines Valley (7-4) on Friday at 4 p.m. (all semifinal games at the UNI-Dome, Cedar ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive Iowa’s high school team of the week? (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Barry Poe Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Johnston footballThe Dragons knocked off Ankeny, the No. 2 team in SBLive’s power rankings, and earned a trip to ...
Comments / 0