ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
The Des Moines Register

Iowa high school football semifinal matchups announced

The Iowa high school football season is down to the final four teams in each of the seven classes. Thursday and Friday saw 28 teams move on to the state semifinals in the UNI-Dome next week, while 28 other teams saw their seasons come to a close. Now that all the quarterfinal games are in the rear-view mirror, we can look ahead to the state semifinals. ...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy