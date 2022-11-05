ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory

Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Horne-led Titans beat Eagles for share of Cumberland title

Rye Cove coach Gary Collier talks to media after Friday's loss to Twin Springs. Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton ended the regular season as Cumberland District tri-champions. Rye Cove and Twin Springs both qualified for the Region 1D playoffs.
CLINCHPORT, VA
High Point Enterprise

Oak Grove advances to second round

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.
OAK GROVE, TN
The News Leader

Playoff pairings: Riverheads, Draft, Wilson, Gap and Staunton all in football postseason

Buffalo Gap will be the only Shenandoah District team playing at home Friday when the high school football playoffs kick off in Virginia. The Bison (6-4) are the third seed in Region 1B and will host No. 6 Willam Campbell.(3-7). While the Virginia High School League hasn't released start times yet, the Twitter account GapSportsCorner posted Sunday that kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
STAUNTON, VA

