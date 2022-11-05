Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Friday Playoff Scoreboard for Alabama High School
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s first-round Alabama high school football playoff games. Valiant Cross (3-6) at Monroe Aca. (4-7) **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory
Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
High School Football playoff schedule & updates for November 11
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools. NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests […]
Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week for Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Vote for the PrepXtra boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll does not appear, click here. Walker Martinez, Anderson County: Martinez completed 17 of 19 passes for 312 yards and six touchdowns.
Kingsport Times-News
Horne-led Titans beat Eagles for share of Cumberland title
Rye Cove coach Gary Collier talks to media after Friday's loss to Twin Springs. Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton ended the regular season as Cumberland District tri-champions. Rye Cove and Twin Springs both qualified for the Region 1D playoffs.
Oak Grove advances to second round
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Isaiah McGuffin scored two touchdowns and Oak Grove held off West Mecklenburg 17-12 in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Friday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies, the No. 3 seed in the West, improved to 11-0 and will play host to Crest in the second round next Friday. Crest, the No. 14 seed, downed Statesville, 33-7.
Playoff pairings: Riverheads, Draft, Wilson, Gap and Staunton all in football postseason
Buffalo Gap will be the only Shenandoah District team playing at home Friday when the high school football playoffs kick off in Virginia. The Bison (6-4) are the third seed in Region 1B and will host No. 6 Willam Campbell.(3-7). While the Virginia High School League hasn't released start times yet, the Twitter account GapSportsCorner posted Sunday that kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 0