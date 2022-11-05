Read full article on original website
Friday Playoff Scoreboard for Alabama High School
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night's first-round Alabama high school football playoff games. Valiant Cross (3-6) at Monroe Aca. (4-7)
Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory
Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA second-round pairings
The Alabama high school football playoff bracket has been released for the 2022 AHSAA and AISA postseason. Here is the second-round schedule. All games will be played on Nov. 11. AHSAA. CLASS 7A. QUARTERFINALS. Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1) Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2) Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1)
Pickens County Knocks Out Wadley from the Playoffs
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornadoes defeated the Wadley Bulldogs 34-15 in the first round of the Class 1-A playoffs. Pickens County looked to avenge last year's loss to Wadley, as the Tornadoes...
How Tuscaloosa Academy football is poised for a run in its first year in AHSAA playoffs
Tuscaloosa Academy football found itself down two touchdowns after two drives Friday night but that wasn't enough to quiet the Knights, who roared back to get the win in their first AHSAA playoff game, 42-28 over Locust Fork in the Class 2A first round. Tuscaloosa Academy transitioned into the AHSAA...
PREP FOOTBALL: Aggies fall to Guntersville in 1st round 24-13
FAIRVIEW, Ala. – In the first round of the AHSAA 5A State Football Championship Playoffs, the Guntersville Wildcats traveled to Dafford Smith Stadium to take on the Fairview Aggies. The winner would move on the second round and the Wildcats came out on top 24-13. Fairview took the opening kickoff hoping their offense would control the ball and keep Guntersville off the field. After a bad snap, the Aggies were unable to convert a first down. The Wildcats took possession on their own 27-yard line. After completing three straight passes, Guntersville quarterback Brandon Fussell ran for a 32-yard touchdown. With 8:55 left in the first...
Center Point advances with decisive win over Jackson Olin, 26-8
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — And then there was one. The Center Point Eagles advance to the second round of the ASHAA playoffs following a suffocating win over Jackson-Olin, 26-8t. With the win, Center Point is the only 6A Region 6 team advancing to the second round following early exits from Clay-Chalkville, […]
