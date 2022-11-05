ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hazel Green girls roll to 60th straight win with tip off tourney victory

Five-time Class 6A defending girls basketball champion Hazel Green got the season underway with a big win over Central-Phenix City in the Hazel Green Tip Off Tournament last week. The Trojans took a 67-27 win to push their winning streak to 60 games, seventh-best all-time in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Lauderdale County’s 86 consecutive wins is the record.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Pickens County Knocks Out Wadley from the Playoffs

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornadoes defeated the Wadley Bulldogs 34-15 in the first round of the Class 1-A playoffs. Pickens County looked to avenge last year's loss to Wadley, as the Tornadoes...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL: Aggies fall to Guntersville in 1st round 24-13

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – In the first round of the AHSAA 5A State Football Championship Playoffs, the Guntersville Wildcats traveled to Dafford Smith Stadium to take on the Fairview Aggies. The winner would move on the second round and the Wildcats came out on top 24-13. Fairview took the opening kickoff hoping their offense would control the ball and keep Guntersville off the field. After a bad snap, the Aggies were unable to convert a first down. The Wildcats took possession on their own 27-yard line. After completing three straight passes, Guntersville quarterback Brandon Fussell ran for a 32-yard touchdown. With 8:55 left in the first...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

