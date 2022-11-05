FAIRVIEW, Ala. – In the first round of the AHSAA 5A State Football Championship Playoffs, the Guntersville Wildcats traveled to Dafford Smith Stadium to take on the Fairview Aggies. The winner would move on the second round and the Wildcats came out on top 24-13. Fairview took the opening kickoff hoping their offense would control the ball and keep Guntersville off the field. After a bad snap, the Aggies were unable to convert a first down. The Wildcats took possession on their own 27-yard line. After completing three straight passes, Guntersville quarterback Brandon Fussell ran for a 32-yard touchdown. With 8:55 left in the first...

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO