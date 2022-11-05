Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
High School Football playoff schedule & updates for November 11
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs hit the 2nd round for our SCHSL schools and the semifinals for our SCISA schools. NOTE: There will likely be plenty of changes to this schedule as weather could impact our area on Friday. We will update this article with any changes this week. All contests […]
Week 11 high school football highlights and scores
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 11 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to the Crowell vs Benjamin. Play of the Night went to Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett. Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games. Click on the pictures below to […]
AREA GRID WEEK 10 ROUNDUP: WCS wins district; Copan misses playoffs; Barnsdall rolls
A high school football week already jumbled up by the mute threat of turbulent weather enjoyed a warmer-than-usual Thursday for the many teams in the state that switched their game nights to Thursday instead of Friday. Several area teams chose to play a night earlier, including Bartlesville, which thumped the Tahlequah Tigers, 28-16 (see article in today’s sports pages). ...
Fossil Ridge football blasts Mullen in first 5A home playoff game in school history
TIMNATH — Domenic Leone can’t believe he almost sat out this season. The senior receiver on Fossil Ridge High School’s football team was going to focus on his other sport, basketball. ...
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball Updates
Number 6 ranked Rio Rancho defeated number 11 ranked Alamogordo 21-7 in the 6A 1st Round Playoffs. The Alamogordo Tigers finished their season at 5-6. Ram Stadium 1st Round State Playoffs verses Alamogordo Tigers on home turfCourtesy 101.9 FM 1220 AM Alamogordo Sports Radio.
Center Point advances with decisive win over Jackson Olin, 26-8
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — And then there was one. The Center Point Eagles advance to the second round of the ASHAA playoffs following a suffocating win over Jackson-Olin, 26-8t. With the win, Center Point is the only 6A Region 6 team advancing to the second round following early exits from Clay-Chalkville, […]
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Jeff Halpern Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
Regent Prep runner Jeremiah Tangren is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-30)
By Buck Ringgold Regent Prep cross country runner Jeremiah Tangren experienced state championship gold at the Class 3A state meet on Oct. 29. And there may be more to come by the time his career with the Rams is finished. In his freshman season with the Rams, Tangren was the 3A individual ...
AGN preseason boys basketball top ten rankings
The Broncos have won two straight state championships in Class 2A. Though they lost LaMarcus Penigar to graduation, they return preseason MVP Jmaury Davis, junior Lyric Smith and Tascosa transfer Josiah Hearn. Clarendon is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the state and that's where they'll remain until they no longer are.
