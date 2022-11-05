ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texoma's Homepage

Week 11 high school football highlights and scores

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week 11 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to the Crowell vs Benjamin. Play of the Night went to Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett. Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games. Click on the pictures below to […]
IOWA STATE
Examiner Enterprise

AREA GRID WEEK 10 ROUNDUP: WCS wins district; Copan misses playoffs; Barnsdall rolls

A high school football week already jumbled up by the mute threat of turbulent weather enjoyed a warmer-than-usual Thursday for the many teams in the state that switched their game nights to Thursday instead of Friday. Several area teams chose to play a night earlier, including Bartlesville, which thumped the Tahlequah Tigers, 28-16 (see article in today’s sports pages). ...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Amarillo Globe-News

AGN preseason boys basketball top ten rankings

The Broncos have won two straight state championships in Class 2A. Though they lost LaMarcus Penigar to graduation, they return preseason MVP Jmaury Davis, junior Lyric Smith and Tascosa transfer Josiah Hearn. Clarendon is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the state and that's where they'll remain until they no longer are.
CLARENDON, TX

