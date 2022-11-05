Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
5 things we learned in 1st round of WPIAL football playoffs
The drive home from Burgettstown to Lawrence County takes about an hour, but the Union football team had a slight detour Friday night. “Our bus driver took a wrong turn, so it added some time,” coach Kim Niedbala said with a laugh, “but it’s all good.”. Winning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport seniors capture 3rd WPIAL volleyball title
Freeport brought home its seventh WPIAL girls volleyball title Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost the first set and won the second, setting up a grueling third set where the score was tied nine times and there were six lead changes before Freeport prevailed. In the fourth set, Freeport was behind by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley's Spiker, Hempfield's Graham form strong combo on St. Francis (Pa.) O-line
They grew up playing football for school districts just a few miles apart, but Wylie Spiker and Cole Graham had no connection. The first time they encountered one another was at the Lineman Challenge at Norwin. Spiker’s Ligonier Valley team faced off against Graham and Hempfield in tug-o-war. Graham does...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain
Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon boys blank Ambridge to end WPIAL title drought, join girls in WPIAL winners’ circle
Moon coach Earl Pannebaker added context to the history his team made Saturday. The Tigers defeating section rival Ambridge, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Highmark Stadium ended several streaks. For people scanning the history books, Moon’s victory snapped a 19-year title drought by giving the Tigers their sixth WPIAL championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bump up to 3A can’t stop North Catholic from downing South Fayette for WPIAL volleyball crown
North Catholic won its fourth WPIAL volleyball title in the last five seasons, and Trojans coach Amanda Fetter has the right receipe for success. After North Catholic won the first two sets, Fetter and several players were dancing in front of the bench to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball
Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean win PIAA cross country gold
Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo can scratch winning a PIAA cross country title off her bucket list. Quarzo, a three-time WPIAL Class 2A champion, turned in an impressive run Saturday in earning her first state title at Hershey. Quarzo has won multiple PIAA in track and field. Her time was 18...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Ligonier Valley celebrate long-awaited WPIAL playoff victories
As he walked off the practice field one day last week, Latrobe football coach Ron Prady was asked if he thought his team had a chance against higher-seeded Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. “I do,” he said with a sly smile. “Our kids have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship
Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games
Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer championship breakdown: Avonworth vs. Mt. Pleasant
5-Avonworth (18-3) vs. 2-Mt. Pleasant (19-1) Tickets: $10 (general admission); Parking $10 (cash only) Coaches: JC Mahan, Avonworth; Rich Garland, Mt. Pleasant. Players to watch: Fiona Mahan, MF, Avonworth; Morgan Gesinski, F, Mt. Pleasant. WPIAL titles: Avonworth 1 (2021); Mt. Pleasant 0. Playoff path: Avonworth defeated Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Hopewell,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship
After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to its gameplan en route to a 3-1 win and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley beats Western Beaver for 1st WPIAL playoff win in school history
Ligonier Valley drove two-and-a-half hours to its playoff game last year. Playing a little closer to home Friday night, the Rams were more focused on long drives to the end zone. Behind a power rushing attack that wore down their opponent and chipped away at the clock, the seventh-seeded Rams...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington upsets Serra Catholic in opening round
There will be a new champion in the WPIAL’s Class 2A classification after defending champion Serra Catholic was upset and dethroned Friday night. No. 12 Washington got three takeaways and two defensive touchdowns from Carlos Harper, and Eddie Lewis ran for 197 yards on 20 carries to lead the Prexies to a 49-21 win over the Eagles at Norwin High School.
