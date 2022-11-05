ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain

Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL

Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
RUSSELLTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship

Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball

Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Moon boys blank Ambridge to end WPIAL title drought, join girls in WPIAL winners’ circle

Moon coach Earl Pannebaker added context to the history his team made Saturday. The Tigers defeating section rival Ambridge, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Highmark Stadium ended several streaks. For people scanning the history books, Moon’s victory snapped a 19-year title drought by giving the Tigers their sixth WPIAL championship.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon hosts Central Catholic in WPIAL 6A football playoffs

Less than three weeks away from Thanksgiving and Bob Palko is already counting his blessings. After a 2-5 start, his Mt. Lebanon football team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. The Blue Devils (5-5) will host Central Catholic (6-4) at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the first round of the Class...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games

Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Freeport seniors capture 3rd WPIAL volleyball title

Freeport brought home its seventh WPIAL girls volleyball title Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost the first set and won the second, setting up a grueling third set where the score was tied nine times and there were six lead changes before Freeport prevailed. In the fourth set, Freeport was behind by...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship

After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to its gameplan en route to a 3-1 win and the...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 2A girls soccer championship breakdown: Avonworth vs. Mt. Pleasant

5-Avonworth (18-3) vs. 2-Mt. Pleasant (19-1) Tickets: $10 (general admission); Parking $10 (cash only) Coaches: JC Mahan, Avonworth; Rich Garland, Mt. Pleasant. Players to watch: Fiona Mahan, MF, Avonworth; Morgan Gesinski, F, Mt. Pleasant. WPIAL titles: Avonworth 1 (2021); Mt. Pleasant 0. Playoff path: Avonworth defeated Keystone Oaks, 10-0; Hopewell,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round

Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin focuses on youth football players to build program’s foundation

On a cold February night, the high school cafeteria at Norwin buzzed with voices of youngsters who represented the future of varsity football at the school. Dozens of bright-eyed players who one day will carry the football, block and tackle and sacrifice for one another as members of the Knights, gathered for a unique occasion: the first Norwin Football Signing Event.

