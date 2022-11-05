Read full article on original website
laiccm
2d ago
He is 100% correct. She was the one MARRIED. Married Mormon at that. Was she punishef? I didn't hear anything about force, assault...etc. Sounds like 2 consenting adults...both need to be punished
Reply(8)
39
Janretta Lewis
2d ago
Mr. Rose you was 100 percent right if the Boston coach name was named the woman name should have been said to, right is right and wrong is wrong, ROSE you should have stood your ground, but no you coward out, shame on you!
Reply(9)
23
steve austin
2d ago
Jalen I understand also, you were absolutely correct, however someone told you to recant, or risk losing endorsement deals, maybe your job etc!
Reply
12
Comments / 62