ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Family of Jack Trice and others inspired by him dedicate new sculpture in his honor in Ames

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago

Iowa State University and the family of the man who paved the way as its first Black student-athlete honored him Friday with the public dedication of the new "Breaking Barriers" sculpture.

The sculpture honors Jack Trice, whose name adorns the football stadium located nearby in Ames.

Trice was a member of the Cyclone football and track and field teams who studied animal husbandry.

Though the cold and wet weather Friday altered the schedule of planned events for the dedication, family of Jack Trice were able to experience the sculpture up close and honor their ancestor in other ways.

George Trice, an Iowa State graduate who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, a first cousin twice removed of Jack Trice, got to unveil the Jack Trice Way street sign that renamed a portion of South Fourth Street — something that was within the university's authority to do because of its adjacent property on both sides.

That unveiling happened earlier in the day during a break in the weather, when George Trice, his wife Lisa Trice and son George Trice III, and Toyia Younger, Iowa State's senior vice president for student affairs and chair of the committee commemorating the 100th anniversary of Jack Trice's death, got to walk through the Breaking Barriers sculpture.

More: 'Jack Trice broke barriers': New sculpture commemorating ISU player installed at stadium

Inside the Jacobsen Athletic Building, Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen later presented George Trice with gifts including an album that contained Jack Trice's academic records, and a small-scale 3D-printed version of the Breaking Barriers sculpture.

"It was awesome and I was in awe," George Trice said of being able to walk through the full-sized outdoor sculpture. He said he didn't realize how large the sculpture was going to be.

He also received a framed copy of a proclamation Ames Mayor John Haila read to honor Jack Trice and declare Friday as the opening of the centennial commemoration of his death. The 100-year anniversary will be Oct. 8, 2023.

Jack Trice died of internal injuries he sustained two days earlier in a football game against the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He was 21 years old.

The Ames proclamation noted there were football teams that refused to play the Cyclones because Jack Trice was Black. Management at a hotel for the Minnesota game refused to let him use the same dining room as the rest of his teammates, so he stayed at a separate hotel.

Iowa was the first state to desegregate public schools, in 1868, but that didn't guarantee fair treatment for students of color like Trice half a century later.

More: How Iowa became the first state in the nation to desegregate schools

Black students were not allowed to live in school dormitories. Iowa State University Museums notes in a biography of Jack Trice that the policy was not in writing, but it unofficially barred non-white students from living with white students.

Jack Trice found housing for himself and his wife, Cora Mae, at the Masonic Temple in downtown Ames.

Younger said, "our work is not done" until all Cyclones are welcome and feel part of campus.

"Don't just think about it. Be about it and act on it," she said.

Trice's perseverance through the barriers put in front of him inspire Anthony Johnson Jr., of St. Petersburg, Florida, who is a team captain of the Cyclones as a defensive back.

Johnson said he grew up in a motel with eight people and two beds.

"I faced many challenges but I prevailed because I understood that my power resided in my response," he said.

He's on track to be the first in his family to graduate college.

"Jack Trice is the reason why I want to be the best role model I can be for my nephews and nieces. Jack Trice taught me no matter the obstacles you face, how much the odds are against you, you do it with your chin up and chest out," Johnson said.

"This is not just a statue. This is not just a logo. This is something that we truly believe in and live by on a daily basis."

The university has a year's worth of events planned to honor the centennial of Jack Trice's death. More information is available at jacktrice100.com .

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Family of Jack Trice and others inspired by him dedicate new sculpture in his honor in Ames

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show

It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
wvik.org

Key Races on Iowa Ballots

Herb Trix's guest is Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. And his work appears here in the Quad City Times, Dispatch-Argus, and Muscatine Journal. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Gannett prints fake newspapers at Des Moines Register plant

Fake newspapers designed to drive Illinois voters away from Democratic candidates are being printed at the Des Moines Register's plant, Gannett staff confirmed to Bleeding Heartland. At least eleven printed publications, which are part of the conservative network Local Government Information Services (LGIS), have been distributed to Illinois residents since...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigns for Deidre DeJear

GRIMES, Iowa — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Iowa in the final days before the midterm election. Instead of talking about the White House, Doug Emhoff encouraged voters to choose Deidre DeJear to lead the Iowa Statehouse as governor. Emhoff and DeJear campaigned together in Grimes Friday night. They were joined […]
IOWA STATE
WGAU

4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Collision in Pleasantville

Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
FORT DODGE, IA
algonaradio.com

Kanawha Man Injured in Crash Near Webster City

–A Hancock County man had to be transported by Air Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County Thursday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was traveling northbound on McMurray Avenue in a 2008 Toyota Yaris, about 6 miles NE of Webster City just before 3 PM Thursday.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
kyoutv.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Calhoun County

(Rockwell City) A head on collision near Rockwell City resulted in the death of a 22-year-old on Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died in the crash while 85-year-old Larry Harsin and 81-year-old Sandra Harsin, each of Estherville, were each transported to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Second gentleman joins panel on abortion ahead of election

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff told a Drake University audience Friday that abortion rights were not just a women’s issue and he called for men to get involved in the political fight defending reproductive health care. “Men out there: Step up, and I want you to pay attention, because this is for everyone,” he said during […] The post Second gentleman joins panel on abortion ahead of election appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

604
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy