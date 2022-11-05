Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO