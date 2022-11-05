Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Memphis
If you are looking for a cheap and cozy place to stay in Memphis, you can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly Airbnbs in Memphis. This 3 bedroom, 5 star-rated bungalow is conveniently located near Beale Street. It’s close to a variety of attractions, including the Blues Hall of Fame...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from '23 Class
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from ‘23 Class Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from ‘23 Class Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits
Vanderbilt basketball: Commodores to tip off season with in-state showdown against Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Memphis will capture a good bit of attention from the college basketball world Monday when they provide arguably the best game on tap for the sport's opening night. On top of that, the two programs sit just three hours apart on I-40 and tout former NBA stars at head coach in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway.
Deadspin
Mikey Williams reaffirms Memphis’ status as college basketball’s Airbnb
San Ysidro teammates Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor’s committing to play for Memphis next season would have been the biggest recruiting heist in college basketball two years ago. But for a variety of reasons, Penny Hardaway’s track record with one-and-done phenoms at Memphis has been worse than the now-defunct Donda Academy’s. Hoops stars don’t leave Memphis as frustrated as they do Kanye’s unaccredited high school, but it’s a close second.
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Morning rain followed by a nice weekend, overall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will exit early Saturday making for a mainly dry and mild weekend. TODAY: Early morning rain followed by gradually clearing skies late day along with s Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. TONIGHT: Clear with a light...
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments
Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
Young Dolph murder suspect asks judge for transfer due to safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— Justin Johnson, one of the suspects held in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last November, asked a judge Friday to be transferred to a different facility. Johnson’s attorney said his client wants to be transferred out of the pre-trial detention facility at 201 Poplar to the Shelby County Division of […]
