Driver stable after being feared critically injured from crashing into Big Mill; 3 customers injured

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KMBC.com
Three children seriously injured in Olathe crash
Olathe police are investigating after a crash left three children seriously injured Saturday night. Police say around 10:14 p.m. Saturday they were called to 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street for a two-vehicle crash. Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old, who were all in the same vehicle, suffered serious injuries. The driver...
WIBW
One hospitalized after 85-year-old crashes vehicle into another
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after an 85-year-old crashed her vehicle into another in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Parallel Pkwy. and U.S. 73 Highway with reports of a crash.
KMBC.com
Two hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near Stadium Dr.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are injured, one seriously, after a wrong-way crash on I-70 near the Truman Sports Complex. Kansas City, Missouri police say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when it approached a Ford van.
Topeka shooting leaves one man injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday. The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. […]
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
KCTV 5
KCMO police in standoff with domestic violence suspect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department called tactical officers and negotiators into a standoff with an accused domestic violence suspect on Sunday. Police said they were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning to the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace in regard to...
3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56
Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas near US 56.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
KMBC.com
'I had the thought, we're all dead': Lawrence woman recalls moment before SUV crashed into restaurant
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after an SUV crashed into a restaurant. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Big Mill on Friday. Police said three customers were hurt, but not seriously. The driver of the SUV was critically injured but is now in stable condition.
KCTV 5
Man arrested after breaking into Jackson County Courthouse
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into the Jackson County Courthouse. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said deputies were called out to the courthouse at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday on a burglary in progress call. The suspect was taken into custody in the lower...
1 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash on I-470
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
WIBW
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
KCTV 5
Relatives grieve the loss of 17-year-old killed during shooting on Halloween in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A community vigil will be held this weekend for 17-year-old Turner High School student Katron Harris who was killed during a shooting on Halloween near S. 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. Katron’s family members say he was a loving and caring...
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KC-area man sold gun he used to kill his girlfriend
KANSAS CITY —A judge Friday sentenced a Kanas City-area man to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting on Dec. 16, 2020, of his girlfriend Oriana Starr inside a residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The judge sentenced 28-year-old Brandon A. McDaniel to 27 years...
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK
One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, in which a car went down an embankment and caught fire.
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
Comments / 0