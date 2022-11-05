Read full article on original website
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Overdoses surge this week
An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
wvlt.tv
KPD to receive grant to fund their internet crimes against children task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Department of Justice announced the Knoxville Police Department would be getting $564,767 for their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC program) helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated...
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
wvlt.tv
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
DUFF, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Duff spread to 273 acres on Sunday, but Tennessee Forestry crews have the fire “contained,” according to Campbell County dispatch. Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials reported the fire as 75% contained. Although the fire is under control, Forestry crews are “waiting for a good rain” to completely put out the fire, dispatch said.
'I wish I could have done things different' | Program helps women in East TN recover from addiction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In October, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services received a new five-year, $3 million grant to support families and children affected by opioids and addiction. That many could help some families in East Tennessee stay together and endure hardship. In the first...
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
1450wlaf.com
Cracked windshield only the beginning of Henderson’s problems
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Patrick Lynn Henderson sits in the Campbell County Jail this morning a week after he was arrested on drug charges by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies. In the predawn hours of October 27, as Henderson drove his Volkswagon Jetta through the parking lot...
wvlt.tv
General Election 2022: Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning. Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items....
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
Ask The Chief: 3 things you can do to increase your personal safety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxvillians can take three simple steps that'll improve safety for them, their families and their neighborhoods, according to Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. First, always lock your cars when they're unattended. And don't leave firearms in your vehicle!. Noel told WBIR so far there have been...
wymt.com
Five arrested in drug bust at Claiborne County home
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - Five people are facing charges following a drug bust at an East Tennessee home earlier this week. On Wednesday, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell. Inside, police found a powdery substance believed to...
WATE
School bus driver accused of driving under the influence of meth
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415. School bus driver accused of driving under the influence …. The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school...
Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say
Police said the 17-year-old is charged with DUI, unlawful weapon possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
