ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022

More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets

What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
NJ.com

No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)

This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4

Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others

Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

See the Irvington High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Irvington High School marching band performed as the Irvington Blue Knights took on Sayreville. With the season in full swing...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy