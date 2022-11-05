Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Related
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Football: Delbarton takes over early to roll past St. Joe’s in Non-Public A opener
Ryan Trafford rushed in a pair of touchdowns as sixth-seeded Delbarton rolled to a 42-6 win over 11th-seeded St. Joseph (Met.) in the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Non-Public A playoffs, in Morristown. Delbarton (5-5) will travel to face third-seeded and No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals...
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
North Jersey, Group 4 field hockey quarterfinals recaps, Nov. 4
Ella McLane scored twice to lead ninth-seeded Westfield to a 3-0 upset over top-seeded and No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Montclair, in the quarterfinals of the North, Group 4 tournament in Montclair. Westfield (12-7-1) will face fifth-seeded Phillipsburg in the semifinals on Tuesday. Emma Blake added on a...
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee is the NJ.com girls tennis Player of the Year, 2022
By this point, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff is used to winning. She’s also acquired a ton of awards and accolades inside and outside of high school. And for the third time, Yakoff is the NJ.com Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others
Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
Football: Passaic Tech wins thriller over Clifton in N1G5 semifinals
For the second year in a row, top-seeded Passaic Tech finds itself in the finals of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament thanks to a 21-14 victory over fourth-seeded Clifton in Wayne. “We played a good first half and our intensity level started to rise,” Passaic...
Ramapo comes up with stop when necessary to halt Ridge comeback and advance to North 1, Group 4 final
Ramapo senior linebacker Christian Stettner may have been dealing with a shoulder that had popped out while trying to contain the pounding Ridge running attack, but that did not take anything away from his football IQ. After showing off his toughness by staying in and playing through some pain, Stettner...
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
See the Irvington High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Irvington High School marching band performed as the Irvington Blue Knights took on Sayreville. With the season in full swing...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
The (soon-to-be) lost generation of teachers and high school coaches | Opinion
Roy Hamblen retired from Mendham High School this past June after 35 years of teaching and coaching. You probably don’t know him. But you should. He’s part of a soon-to-be-lost generation of teachers and coaches who have materially changed lives. How did they do it? Well, it wasn’t...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0