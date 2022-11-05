ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NFL insider gives 3 reasons why ‘invisible’ Jets are legit

That’s how NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King could describe the New York Jets following their 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King called the Jets “Invisible, mostly, but maybe not for long,”...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
94.3 The Point

New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022

Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Ways to make games more inclusive, enjoyable for deaf fans | Opinion

As you may know, live closed captions on scoreboards at New Jersey and metropolitan New York area stadiums and arenas are becoming the norm, giving deaf fans the chance to follow game action closely. (Source: Bergen Magazine, August 2022, by Wainscot Media) There is a need still for more visible...
Beach Radio

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
