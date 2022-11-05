ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
CNN

The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say

CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
STOCKTON, CA
People

17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.

Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers

Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
BUFFALO, NY
WUSA9

Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack

WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
WILSON, NC
WUSA9

Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC

