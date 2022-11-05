Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot. DeWitt, 18, was found dead on the ground with gunshot wounds Wednesday evening...
The suspect in a series of California killings was ‘out hunting’ when he was arrested, police say
CNN — Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people. The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.
Kentucky man whose wife was missing dies after being shot by Mississippi police
Kentucky State Police had asked for help finding the man’s wife on Sunday, the same day the police shooting occurred.
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
Two fathers started shooting at each other from their cars in a road rage chase. Both their daughters ended up getting shot, police said.
One daughter was shot in the leg and the other suffered a collapsed lung after being shot in the back, authorities said.
17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.
Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Washington Examiner
Police speculate TikTok trend was behind deadly crash that killed four teenagers
Police suspect a nationwide TikTok trend of stealing Kia cars could be behind a deadly crash from Monday. Six teenagers were involved in the crash early that morning, with five of them being ejected from the vehicle that was reported stolen the night before. Four among them, Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14, were killed as a result of the crash.
AOL Corp
Florida Dads Accused Of Shooting Each Other's Daughters In Road Rage Incident
Frank Gilliard Allison (left) and William Joseph Hale were arrested Saturday for attempted murder after they opened fire on each other. (Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office) Two Florida men are each facing attempted murder charges after they allegedly shot at each other’s daughters during a road rage incident Saturday...
Police say missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon likely dead, name mother as primary suspect
Authorities in Georgia say a toddler who went missing more than a week ago near Savannah is likely dead, and that his mother is the primary suspect in his disappearance and death.
WJLA
Arrest made in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson; MPD still looking for 2 others
WASHINGTON (7News) — A juvenile is in custody in connection to the shooting of Commanders rookie running back, Brian Robinson, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Robert Contee announced on Wednesday afternoon. Police are still searching for two other suspects related to the incident. Contee said a 17-year-old boy from...
"48 Hours" investigates harrowing kidnapping of a Louisiana mother from her home
In August of 2017, Schanda Handley was kidnapped from her suburban home in Louisiana at gunpoint. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins "CBS Mornings" with Handley's first TV interview and an inside look at his "48 Hours" report, "The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley."
An Oregon mayor was charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting at a family of four in a road rage incident
The family, including a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, were not struck by the bullets, but their car was damaged.
Police arrest two adults in Metrobus attack
WASHINGTON — On Friday, Metro Transit Police (MTPD) arrested two adults for assaulting and pushing a woman off a W4 Metrobus on Monday. The two suspects, 27-year old Emoni Hubbard of Southeast DC and 35-year old Terry Barnes of Wilson, North Carolina were taken into custody without incident, MTPD said.
Third man wanted in Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third suspect in a triple shooting that injured a 4-year-old boy in Northwest D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Kennedy St. NW.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days
A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody Monday morning in Georgia after, officials said, he stole a car, committed...
Comments / 0