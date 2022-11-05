Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...

