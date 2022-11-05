ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

VOTE WATCH: tracking Utah’s election security

When you fill out your ballot this year, you want to know your vote counts. KSL TV has previously investigated and continues to look at elections in Utah. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Leave your tip here or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.
95 Rock KKNN

5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True

People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
Washington Examiner

Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Interest in Utah’s Midterm Elections

This week on Sunday Edition, we dive into a new NBC poll showing heightened interest in the midterm elections, but are Democrats or Republicans more excited to vote? We also take a look at another issue on the ballot that may surprise Utah voters – Constitutional Amendment A. And finally we take a look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index and what they reveal about the social media messages in the senate race.
binghamprospector.org

Utah Changes Its State Flag

After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah sees gradual uptick in voter turnout

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the last weekend before the election and voter turnout is slowly ticking up. As of Thursday afternoon, the state sits at around 21% of active registered voters who’ve turned in ballots. That equates to more than 37,000 ballots. On Tuesday, only 12%...
The Associated Press

Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
kjzz.com

Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
Washington Examiner

Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
