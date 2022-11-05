Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
VOTE WATCH: tracking Utah’s election security
When you fill out your ballot this year, you want to know your vote counts. KSL TV has previously investigated and continues to look at elections in Utah. If you have questions about the voting process, our KSL Investigates Vote Watch team is here to look into any issues you may encounter. Leave your tip here or text or leave a voicemail at 385-707-6153.
Longtime Utah news reporter passes away unexpectedly
Marcos Ortiz, a local TV journalist who has reported on Utah news for over 30 years, passed away Saturday.
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
Utah has had a good start to the water year with a series of snowstorms in the mountains. The state needs a lot more snow and it’s too early to say how the water year will play out.
Gov. Cox issues proclamation suspending new water diversions in Great Salt Lake basin
Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday issued a proclamation suspending any new surface water and groundwater appropriations within the Great Salt Lake basin, citing concerns about how Utah’s ongoing drought is impacting the lake.
Washington Examiner
Arizona elections chief won't recuse in governor's race against Kari Lake
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is refusing to cave to pressure to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, and even some former Arizona secretaries of state have urged Hobbs to step aside to avoid an...
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Interest in Utah’s Midterm Elections
This week on Sunday Edition, we dive into a new NBC poll showing heightened interest in the midterm elections, but are Democrats or Republicans more excited to vote? We also take a look at another issue on the ballot that may surprise Utah voters – Constitutional Amendment A. And finally we take a look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index and what they reveal about the social media messages in the senate race.
Teens take Utah to court over fossil fuel policies
A group of teenagers are suing the state over policies they allege encourage fossil fuel development to the harm of their health and safety.
binghamprospector.org
Utah Changes Its State Flag
After much criticism against the current state flag, the people of Utah have come together to choose a flag that better represents the state as a whole. For many years people have said that the current flag is too boring, outdated, and doesn’t represent all of the people of Utah. The flag has only been changed 3 times since it was first presented and the citizens never had a say in it. But in January, Governor Spencer Cox launched the initiative “More Than a Flag”. This initiative is meant to get the people involved and share their opinion about what they think makes Utah the place it is today.
Opinion: Is the red wave back in the forecast?
Amendment A is on every Utah Ballot this election, and it expands the ability of the Legislature to spend or cut funding to 5% of the budget. Read more here.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
ksl.com
Blackface incident in Utah seen by some as an opportunity to 'do better'
SALT LAKE CITY — A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Some say it's a chance for all of us to do better. Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, vice...
cpr.org
A Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in Utah says it’s trying to be a good neighbor
Executives of a Colorado company that runs a controversial uranium mill in rural Utah say opponents of the mill don’t understand their safety measures and how vital the site is to the larger, nationwide push for clean energy. The company, Lakewood-based Energy Fuels, has long come under fire for...
Water Woes: Utah’s population growth and the shrinking Colorado River
With the population booming across Utah and Colorado and levels lowering in the Colorado River, Utah is facing a water crisis. One that'll take years to remedy.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah sees gradual uptick in voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the last weekend before the election and voter turnout is slowly ticking up. As of Thursday afternoon, the state sits at around 21% of active registered voters who’ve turned in ballots. That equates to more than 37,000 ballots. On Tuesday, only 12%...
Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
kjzz.com
Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
Washington Examiner
Former Democratic Arizona secretary of state calls on Katie Hobbs to recuse
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic nominee for governor, is facing calls from some of her predecessors, including one who was a Democrat, to recuse herself from election duties for the midterm elections. Former Arizona Secretaries of State Richard Mahoney, who served as a Democrat in that...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
Comments / 0