Related
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Girls Soccer: 2022 North, Non-Public B section final - DePaul vs. Saddle River Day
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis
Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
Football: Ground game leads No. 20 Mainland past Long Branch in CJG4 semifinals
Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns to power third-seeded Mainland, No 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-20 win against seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland (9-1) will play top-seeded Middletown South for the championship next...
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Fleming leads Lenape to a semifinal playoff win over Atlantic City
Lenape senior running back Zyaire Fleming says he planned to become a better version of himself in the postseason, although his regular season performance was extremely impressive. Fleming rushed for 182 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion run as top seeded Lenape defeated fifth-seeded...
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
Football: Maple Shade rallies late over Asbury Park in South, Group 1 semis
Sean Loomis threw the go-ahead touchdown pass late in the game as third-seeded Maple Shade ended the Cinderella season of second-seeded Asbury Park, 27-18, in the semifinal round of NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 1 state playoffs in Asbury Park. Maple Shade (9-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s game...
Football: No. 16 Union City defeats Westfield in the North 1, Group 5 semifinals
Mark Boyd ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 20-14 over third-seeded Westfield in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament, in Union City. After a scoreless first quarter Boyd...
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
Football: Hammonton Blue Devils exercise demons, defeat Shawnee in SJG4 semifinals
Top-seeded Hammonton was able to survive an early barrage from fourth-seeded Shawnee and defeat its playoff nemesis 27-16 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Hammonton. Prior to the win, Hammonton was 0-3 against Shawnee in the postseason since 2017. Shawnee (6-5) was able...
Stephanie Yakoff of Fort Lee is the NJ.com girls tennis Player of the Year, 2022
By this point, Fort Lee’s Stephanie Yakoff is used to winning. She’s also acquired a ton of awards and accolades inside and outside of high school. And for the third time, Yakoff is the NJ.com Girls Tennis Player of the Year for 2022.
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Once hailed as a Shore thing, Fort Monmouth now an albatross around NJCU’s neck
It’s the first full week of fall classes in New Jersey City University’s branch campus at Fort Monmouth, a former Army base a couple miles from the beach at Long Branch. It’s September, so it still feels a little like summer as you drive past the historic parade ground and pull into a parking lot that’s practically vacant.
Football: Passaic Tech wins thriller over Clifton in N1G5 semifinals
For the second year in a row, top-seeded Passaic Tech finds itself in the finals of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament thanks to a 21-14 victory over fourth-seeded Clifton in Wayne. “We played a good first half and our intensity level started to rise,” Passaic...
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
