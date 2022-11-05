Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Delete these weirdly popular 'utility' apps from your Android phone if you care about your battery
Is there anything worse than those "free" Android apps and games that bombard their users with intrusive ads at every corner, new level, and milestone, often putting you on the brink of desperation before you finally cave, hit "delete", and... start all over again with an equally frustrating alternative?. Based...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
How To Connect Google Assistant Or Alexa To Your Xbox Series X|S
Using virtual assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant can be beneficial in so many ways. Apart from being a convenient one-stop shop for answers to any query you may have, they can be a huge time saver that allows you to streamline the hands-free use of compatible devices within your vicinity. For avid video gamers, this includes your Xbox Series X|S.
How to make the most of the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
Back in September, Apple announced a new addition to the Apple Watch series: The Apple Watch Ultra. This new model is larger and more durable, and its battery life goes on for longer between charges. The Apple Watch Ultra is also different from the rest of Apple’s wearables because of...
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Android Authority
5 things the Pixel Watch does better and worse than the Apple Watch Series 8
Find out how the new kid on the block compares to Apple's eighth generation. Google’s first-ever smartwatch faces tough competition, especially from the leading Cupertino-based wearable. The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 both launched this fall, so it’s only fitting to compare each watch head to head. While some features, like aesthetic or basic shape, might be too subjective to rank, others boast a clear winner. Find out five things the Pixel Watch does better vs Apple’s latest generation, and five areas where Apple comes out on top.
Android Headlines
Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera
You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
Android Authority
How to set up a personal hotspot on an iPhone
Just be wary of your carrier's charges. If you need an urgent internet connection for your iPad or laptop, one possibility would be to set up a personal hotspot on your iPhone. This is when your device acts as a mobile router and provides an internet connection to your other devices via your phone’s data plan. It works great, but there are downsides. The carrier fees for this can be quite expensive, it can run down your phone battery very quickly, and it obviously swallows up your monthly data plan quicker as well. If all that doesn’t bother you, read on to find out how to set it up.
Apple is about to give Siri a really useful upgrade
Users of devices like the iPhone and the iPad will no longer need to say "hey" to summon Siri
Business Insider
How to download music from Google Play Music on your iPhone, Android, or computer
Google Play Music is a streaming music service found on Android phones, but is also available for the iPhone and for desktop computers. You can download music from Google Play Music for offline listening on many different devices. If you sign out of your Google account, any downloaded music will...
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch is pretty cool, but I would never buy it
If you get one for free, you'll be happy. If you pay for it, you will probably be disappointed. We’ve been waiting years for Google to launch its first wearable. After all this time, we finally got what we wanted with the Google Pixel Watch, which launched earlier in October alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. It is, without a doubt, one of the most hyped tech products of 2022.
Android Authority
Fitbit Daily Readiness Score: What is it and why should you use it?
Find out if you should hit the gym or hit the hay. Smartwatch ecosystems are packed with tracking tools and data points. Fitbit aims to leverage your data into actionable insight with Daily Readiness Score. Find out how this feature works and how to tap into its benefits. What is...
laptopmag.com
400 vicious Android, iOS apps are hijacking Facebook accounts — delete them before you're next
In case you missed it, Meta recently published a spine-tingling report regarding 400 malicious apps plaguing Android and iOS devices. Masquerading as innocuous software, these vicious apps are designed to steal users' Facebook login information and hijack their accounts. Unfortunately, some of these apps evaded detection and slipped into the...
TechRadar
Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
Android Authority
Amazon just announced the cheapest annual Prime Video plan ever in this country
SD streaming and offline downloads on mobile only. Amazon has announced its cheapest Prime Video annual plan in India. It’s called the Prime Video Mobile Edition plan and costs just Rs 599 (~$7.2). When streaming services across the board are raising prices, Amazon just announced its cheapest annual Prime...
daystech.org
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Comments / 0