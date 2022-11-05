ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabi.tv

Maine medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Missing Maine Man Found Safe

Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
GORHAM, ME
WMTW

10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage

Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

$5.1 Million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Initiative to support family caregivers

New “Respite for ME” pilot program provides $2,000 grants to Maine people caring for a loved one with dementia or a disability. Augusta, MAINE – The “Respite for ME”, a $5.1 million initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families who are caring for a family member at home.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

10 things to know about Maine Governor Janet Mills

Nov. 6, 2022 — Incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 highlights of the Mills record previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Rewards offered after illegal shooting of bald eagle, moose in Maine

MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — There are rewards for information as Maine Game Wardens investigate what they call the illegal killing of a moose and the shooting of a bald eagle. The moose was found in Township 13 in Aroostook County, covered with tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide it. Wardens say the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on Rocky Brook Road sometime during the week of Sept. 26. It was found about 500 yards from the road.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
The Associated Press

Maine clarifies limits on medical marijuana providers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine delivered an October surprise to medical marijuana providers with guidance limiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by treating them like tobacco. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance on Oct. 7 that effectively bans medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing those products altogether while medical marijuana dispensaries and stores must treat them like tobacco products with an age limit of 21. Previously, those could be provided to people 18 and older with a medical marijuana card. The guidance caused an outcry because pre-rolled products and liquid concentrates for vaping are among the most popular — and profitable — cannabis products sold in medical and adult recreational stores. Democratic Sen. Craig Hickman, co-chair of the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, accused the Maine OCP of “executive branch overreach and bad faith.”
MAINE STATE
Down East

Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place

When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
BRUNSWICK, ME
