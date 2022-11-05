Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Girls Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Four WMass Teams advance & more
No. 23 West Springfield at No. 10 Silver Lake, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Scituate football defeats No. 12 Northampton 35-6 in first round of Division IV State Tournament
Colin Morley’s three rushing touchdowns led No. 5 Scituate football over No. 12 Northampton 35-6 in the first round of the Division IV State Tournament. “We dressed 26 (players) for the game,” Northampton coach Joe Kocot said. “We had three two-way starters go out, so now we’re down to 23 and 12 are freshman. They had to play offense, defense, kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. To be honest with you, at the end of the game I just wanted to get out of here with less injures.”
No. 10 Westfield football falls to No. 7 Billerica in Div. III State Tournament, 42-14
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 10 Westfield lost to No. 7 Billerica in its Division III State Tournament round of 16 match on Friday, 42-14.
No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament
OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
Field Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard: No. 8 Frontier blanks No. 25 Leicester
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The No. 8 Frontier field hockey team clinched its spot in the Division IV Round of 16 Friday with a 5-0 win over No. 25 Leicester at home.
Billerica QB J.T. Green scores 3 TDs to lead No. 7 Indians past No. 10 Westfield 42-14 in state Division 3 Round of 16 football game
BILLERICA – Billerica senior quarterback J.T. Green passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as he kept the seventh-seeded Indians unbeaten with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Westfield in a state Division 3 Round of 16 football game Friday night at Billerica Memorial Field. Billerica (9-0) scored...
Late score puts Agawam football over Longmeadow, 19-18
AGAWAM – In a close game, it is often the last to score that determines the winner. Such was the case Friday as the Agawam football team got the winning touchdown with 52 seconds left on the clock.
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
2022 Girls Soccer Postseason Super 7: Two players from undefeated Monson make list
With the Statewide Tournament starting Friday, take a look at the top seven players from the regular season.
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores twice in Boston College’s loss to Duke
The Boston College football team has not had a great season, but Springfield native Joe Griffin Jr. has. The freshman had a career night against Duke in a loss on Nov. 4, picking up 103 yards and scoring two touchdowns on five receptions. In addition to his night catching the...
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Shrewsbury at Springfield Central
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked. You voted. This week’s Game of the Week is Shrewbury at Springfield Central. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins’ mistakes in signing Mitchell Miller
Barely 12 hours after announcing the team’s intention to cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller, Bruins president Cam Neely met with the media and apologized for mistakes in judgment and in the vetting process. As a 14-year-old, Miller was found guilty of assault in the Ohio juvenile justice...
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry
Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
Boston Bruins returning home to face St. Louis Blues, Monday
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins.
Teen rescues drowning man outside TD Garden Friday after Celtics win
A night of celebration for an 18-year-old and his father who witnessed the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting victory over the Chicago Bulls live in the TD Garden on Friday night turned into a time for heroics as the young man rushed to help save an individual who fell into the water outside the stadium.
whdh.com
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it's been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do.
Sarat Lincoln in Agawam celebrates centennial with gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield
AGAWAM – The Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club received a $5,000 donation from the Sarat Lincoln dealership in Agawam recently as part of the Lincoln Centennial Celebration. On hand to help present the check was Lincoln regional manager Ken Karwowski from New Jersey along with John "Jack" Sarat,...
Mac Jones showed toughness by putting his ‘body on the line’ in Patriots win
Mac Jones isn’t afraid of a little contact. Last year, the Patriots quarterback went viral when he sprinted halfway down the field inside MetLife Stadium to push Damien Harris into the end zone. The running back was fighting through contact with four New York Jets players on him when Jones sprint in from behind to help push his teammate over the goal line.
