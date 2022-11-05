Colin Morley’s three rushing touchdowns led No. 5 Scituate football over No. 12 Northampton 35-6 in the first round of the Division IV State Tournament. “We dressed 26 (players) for the game,” Northampton coach Joe Kocot said. “We had three two-way starters go out, so now we’re down to 23 and 12 are freshman. They had to play offense, defense, kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. To be honest with you, at the end of the game I just wanted to get out of here with less injures.”

SCITUATE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO