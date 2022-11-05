ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

No. 5 Scituate football defeats No. 12 Northampton 35-6 in first round of Division IV State Tournament

Colin Morley’s three rushing touchdowns led No. 5 Scituate football over No. 12 Northampton 35-6 in the first round of the Division IV State Tournament. “We dressed 26 (players) for the game,” Northampton coach Joe Kocot said. “We had three two-way starters go out, so now we’re down to 23 and 12 are freshman. They had to play offense, defense, kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. To be honest with you, at the end of the game I just wanted to get out of here with less injures.”
SCITUATE, MA
No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament

OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
OXFORD, MA
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup

HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
HARTFORD, CT
Game of the Week: Shrewsbury at Springfield Central

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked. You voted. This week’s Game of the Week is Shrewbury at Springfield Central. Check out the highlights in the video above. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bruins cut Mitchell Miller amid ‘new information’ and public outcry

Two days after signing him, the Bruins had a change of heart and cut ties with controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller. The Bruins released a statement Sunday night announcing the move. Miller is a 20-year-old standout defenseman from Ohio, who was originally drafted by the Coyotes. Arizona renounced his rights following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior. Miller was convicted in the Ohio juvenile justice system for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a developmentally disabled classmate as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
Man bleeding and sinking into Charles River saved by teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager helped save a man from sinking into the Charles River Friday night. After the Celtics game, 18-year-old Finn Conner said he and his dad were walking back to their car in Charlestown when he heard someone yelling from the water. He saw two people in the water, one man was bleeding and sinking, the other man was trying to get him out.
BOSTON, MA
