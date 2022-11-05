ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Frederick News-Post

Where Frederick County executive candidates stand on the issues

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG8hx_0izT9DFi00
Jessica Fitzwater, left, and Michael Hough File photos

Since the July primary election, Jessica Fitzwater has positioned herself as the Frederick County executive candidate who will build on the last eight years, while her opponent, Michael Hough, has campaigned with a promise to take the county in a new direction.

Fitzwater, a Democrat and a two-term member of the Frederick County Council, and Hough, a Republican and a two-term state senator, are running to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, D.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Referendum Question A On This Year’s Election Ballot Generating Discussion

It says the Frederick County Council has the final say on how to spend taxpayer money. Frederick, Md (KM) In addition to candidates for such positions as County Executive, County Council, Sheriff and Board of Education, Frederick County residents will be deciding on referendum Question A this year. That says the County Council has the final say on how to spend local revenues, including the funding of the budget because its members are elected by the citizens. .
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: It’s time to end one-party rule in Montgomery County

In Tuesday’s general election in Montgomery County, folks assume all the Democrats will win. Here’s a surprise: over the years Republicans have been elected all over the county – in Chevy Chase, Kensington, Laytonsville and other communities where the races are “nonpartisan.”. About 25 years ago,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Democrats rally in Wheaton for candidates for statewide offices

Highlighting a theme of immigrant unity, roughly 200 people gathered Saturday morning in downtown Wheaton to rally for Democratic candidates running for statewide offices. The Immigrant Justice Election Rally was organized by CASA in Action, an organization that advocates for Latino, immigrant and working-class communities; Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME); the Montgomery County Education Association; Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500; and the United Food and Commercial Workers.
WHEATON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County Executive Marc Elrich signs Community Informed Police Training Act

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to add more information about the legislation. With Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s signature Friday, the Community Informed Police Training Act became law, paving the way to create a new collaboration with education institutions such as Montgomery College to provide training on topics including socially just policing and proactive community engagement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Twelve Maryland school board candidates have faced tax liens

This story has been updated to include a tax lien filed against Grace Rivera-Oven, a Montgomery County Board of Education candidate in District 1 and her husband, Mark J. Oven. That $106,676.10 lien from 2016 was satisfied last year. At least 12 of Maryland’s 155 school board candidates have had...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt

Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
SILVER SPRING, MD
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
278
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy