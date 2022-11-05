Where Frederick County executive candidates stand on the issues

Jessica Fitzwater, left, and Michael Hough File photos

Since the July primary election, Jessica Fitzwater has positioned herself as the Frederick County executive candidate who will build on the last eight years, while her opponent, Michael Hough, has campaigned with a promise to take the county in a new direction.

Fitzwater, a Democrat and a two-term member of the Frederick County Council, and Hough, a Republican and a two-term state senator, are running to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, D.