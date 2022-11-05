There’s a surprising new segment of the population embracing the cannalifestyle: More seniors in Arizona are using marijuana. Multiple studies show that the number of adults ages 65+ who use cannabis has increased in recent years. Colby Ayres, publisher of AZmarijuana.com, has seen the trend first-hand and says that there has been an evident uptick in dispensaries advertising their products and deals to seniors.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO