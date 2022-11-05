Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
REDW merges with Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co. to expand Arizona presence
REDW LLC, which has offices in Phoenix, Albuquerque and Oklahoma City and is one of the Southwest’s 10 largest advisory and CPA firms, has announced that Phoenix-based tax and accounting firm Edwards, Largay, Mihaylo & Co., PLC (ELMCO) has joined with REDW effective October 31, 2022, increasing REDW’s Phoenix office to nearly 100 team members.
azbigmedia.com
Downtown Phoenix experiences major growth in restaurants amid challenges
Numerous restaurants have opened up in downtown Phoenix recently, but establishments are still navigating pandemic recovery and dealing with the impacts of inflation. Restaurants such as The Desmond Spirits and Oven opened on North First Street this summer, and Wren and Wolf opened on North Central Avenue last fall despite the risks of the post-pandemic economy.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 5 data center market by sales volume
The latest 42Floors report takes a closer look at the backbone of our rapidly growing digital economy: data centers. The Phoenix data center market ranks as the No. 5 market by sales volume. Our team analyzed data center sales activity and construction data from 2012 through 2021 in 90 U.S....
azbigmedia.com
Arizona monthly job gains fall below average
Arizona monthly job gains fell below average in September. Arizona added 3,700 seasonally-adjusted jobs over the month in September, up from 1,700 in August, but far below the very strong gain of 26,000 in July. That was also below the average monthly job change during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
azbigmedia.com
Marijuana use among Arizona seniors is on the rise
There’s a surprising new segment of the population embracing the cannalifestyle: More seniors in Arizona are using marijuana. Multiple studies show that the number of adults ages 65+ who use cannabis has increased in recent years. Colby Ayres, publisher of AZmarijuana.com, has seen the trend first-hand and says that there has been an evident uptick in dispensaries advertising their products and deals to seniors.
azbigmedia.com
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute expands training, mentoring in dementia care
Banner Alzheimer’s Institute is expanding a virtual training and mentoring program for Phoenix metro area physicians and other primary care professionals to help them effectively treat patients with cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The Dementia ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) is a free, 12-week course...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population
The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
