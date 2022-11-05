While many parents want their kids to go to an HBCU, they don't know how to guide them there. Here’s a few steps to help with the process!. The first step to getting your child into an HBCU is getting your child to want to attend one! Like many environments, it’s important to introduce your child to the HBCU culture if you want them to consider it academically.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO