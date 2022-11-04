ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Watch: UNLV at Aztecs

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

San Diego State running back Kenan Christon had his biggest game as an Aztecs last week at Fresno State. (Meg McLaughlin / San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego State has dominated its series with UNLV through the years, winning 21 of the 31 games between the teams.

The Aztecs have won three straight meetings, including 28-20 last year in Las Vegas.

SDSU should be wary of UNLV, however. The Rebels have a history of dealing the Aztecs devastating losses.

In 2018, UNLV stunned SDSU 27-24 after coming into the game as a 23-point underdog. The Aztecs, poised to challenge for the Mountain West title, instead began a four-game losing streak to end the season.

As excruciating as that loss was for the Aztecs, it doesn’t come close to approaching the agony of a 44-42 loss to UNLV in 1996.

That one is regarded by many as the worst loss in SDSU history — the school, not just the football team.

UNLV, a 26-point underdog coming into the game, was 0-10 on the season with a defense ranked last in the nation.

After last week’s stunning 32-28 loss at Fresno State, SDSU can ill afford a setback against UNLV. A loss would all but eliminate the Aztecs from the Mountain West championship chase, putting them behind three West Division teams with three games to play.

SDSU (4-4, 2-2 MW) is a 6 1/2-point favorite against UNLV (4-4, 2-2).

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) at Snapdragon Stadium.

Here are five things to watch:

1. Offensive consistency

The Aztecs were on the way to their most productive game of the season last week against the Bulldogs, generating more than 300 yards in total offense in the first half.

It included 228 passing yards by quarterback Jalen Mayden, who passed for one touchdown and rushed for two others in the first half.

The second half was another story, with SDSU managing just 147 total yards (63 passing) and one touchdown — a Mayden pass to Jesse Matthews for the receiver’s first TD catch of the season.

In the quest to put together two good halves, it might be prudent to look more for Matthews.

He had one of the most productive games of his career last season in Las Vegas, catching nine passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Another player to keep an eye on is SDSU running back Kenan Christon, who made his biggest impact of the season against Fresno State with a 26-yard TD catch as well as another catch that went for 49 yards.

2. UNLV’s QB situation

UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield returned to practice this week and is expected back in the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a first-quarter concussion three weeks ago against San Jose State.

The Rebels have been a different team in Brumfield’s absence, losing that game to San Jose State (40-7) and then falling to Air Force (42-7) and Notre Dame (44-21) in successive weeks after opening the season with four wins in five games.

Brumfield was 106-for-155 (68.3 percent) for 1,231 yards and eight touchdowns this season when he was injured.

If the left-hander approaches such success in his return, the Aztecs will have their hands full.

3. Keep up the pressure

One notable deficiency on defense the first half of the season for the Aztecs was the inability to get to the quarterback.

SDSU sacked Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener seven times (and hit him on a dozen other occasions).

Counting three sacks the previous week at Nevada, that's 10 sacks over the past two games after totaling only seven in the season’s first six contests.

The pressure up front helps on the back end. And vice versa.

As SDSU safety Patrick McMorris noted this week: “They did a great job last game making the quarterback hold the ball. The guys up front are just working. You can see they’re playing with a little different attitude. ... It really helps us on the back end to try to cover for as many seconds as possible to let them get to the quarterback.”

4. Limit turnovers

SDSU had two interceptions and lost three fumbles (not to mention an onside kick) in last week’s loss.

The five turnovers were the most for the Aztecs since a 2013 game against Hawaii.

Ball security has been a hallmark of the team’s success the past decade. Since 2015, SDSU has the second-fewest turnovers (105) in the nation behind only LSU (99).

Correlating turnovers to victories: Since 2014, SDSU has a 63-14 record when making one turnover or less and a 13-20 record when making two turnovers or more.

Mayden has two of SDSU's six interceptions this season. More troublesome has been the Aztecs’ 15 fumbles, including eight that were recovered by the opposing team.

5. Faulk in the house

SDSU has honored several all-time greats — including Willie Buchanon, Fred Dryer. Kirk Morrison and J.R. Tolver — so far this year during its celebration of the program’s 100th season.

That continues for the homecoming game against UNLV, where Hall of Famer running back Marshall Faulk will serve as the Honor Warrior in pregame festivities.

Faulk is scheduled to sign autographs at the SDSU Team Store from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Faulk was SDSU’s career leader in rushing yards (4,589) and touchdowns (57) before DJ Pumphrey (6,405 yards, 62 TDs) eclipsed those marks in 2016. He still holds the SDSU records for yards (386) and TDs (7) in a game for his performance against University of Pacific.

Faulk was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

San Diego Union-Tribune

