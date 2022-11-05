'They gave us a run for our money': Somerset Berkley falls short late against Walpole

WALPOLE — Wyatt Figueiredo and Owen Meehan were looking forward to playing in their first playoff game.

And it showed in Friday night's Division III opening round of the Round 16 state tournament playoff game with fifth seed Walpole.

For much of the first half, the 12th seeded Raiders went to toe-to-toe with the Timberwolves in front of a large gathering at Turco Field on the campus of Walpole High School.

But in the second half, SBR simply ran out of gas.

"We fought hard and gave it our all," Meehan said after the game that ended in a 42-14 loss to Walpole. "We practiced really hard this week. I feel like we needed just a little bit more."

Figueiredo, who carried the Raiders' offense on his back for most of the night, was exhausted both mentally and physically after the game. He rushed for a game-high 117 yards on 28 carries.

"Wyatt put his head down and got us that first down every time," Meehan said. "He's a dog."

After the game, Figueiredo spoke about his team's fight.

"I told my teammates at halftime, it felt like a full game for me," he said. "It took a lot out of me. My team fought just as hard as me tonight. I don't want to take all the credit. It's hard to get to this point and harder once you get here."

SBR (5-4) won the time of possession battle in the first half and put together a nearly 10-minute, 15-play drive that capped off with an Austin Khoury touchdown pass to Davis Sullivan, which gave the Raiders an early 6-0 lead. But the Timberwolves (8-1) struck back in lightning fashion, scoring a pair of touchdowns to retake the the lead at 14-6.

SBR refused to fold and put together another long drive just before halftime to get the ball deep inside Walpole territory. Moments later, Meehan connected with senior Ian Sullivan with no time remaining and Figueiredo knotted the game at 14-14 after a successful, two-point conversion.

"They [SBR] ate up time of possession," Timberwolves head coach Chris Sullivan said. "We only had the ball two times in the first half. That's an offense that is going to grind it out and the game. They did a really good job at it. All the credit to those guys, they're a good team. You're in this tournament for a reason and Somerset is a good team. They gave us a run for our money there."

In the second half, Walpole put their foot on the pedal, scoring 28 unanswered points to put the game away.

"I'm proud of the kids, they never gave up," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. "We knew their offense is pretty explosive and dynamic. We were trying to play keep away with their offense. I'm proud of the kids effort and we did all we could do."

It was the first playoff appearance by SBR since 2017.

How it happened

Walpole won the coin toss and elected to defer the kickoff until the second half. SBR took advantage of the situation and kept the ball for almost the first quarter. Figueiredo converted a big fourth-and-one play for a first down and Meehan then hooked up with Khoury with a 25-yard pass to put the ball at the Timberwolves 30. Eight plays later, Khoury took the handoff and threw a half back pass to a wide open Davis Sullivan for the touchdown to give the Raiders the early lead. The kick was blocked.

Prior to the contest, Walpole has never had an offensive play go for 30 yards or more for a touchdown. That soon changed when senior quarterback Corey Kilroy converted a quarterback draw for 60 yards to tie the game at 6-6. Aiden Feeney booted the first of six extra point attempts to give the Timberwolves the lead. It was the first of three plays over 30 yards.

SBR had another drive into Walpole territory but a fumble was recovered by Ali Salih at their own 46. From there, it took just four plays that ended with a 39 yard touchdown toss from Kilroy to Sean O'Brien. Feeney added the point after to give the Timberwolves a 14-6 lead.

The Raiders scored on a pass from Meehan to Ian Sullivan as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter. Figueiredo, fought his way into the end zone for the two-point attempt.

In the second half, Walpole showed their strength on offense and Andrew Falzone scored the first of two touchdowns in the half to give the Timberwolves a 21-14 lead. Feeney drilled the extra point.

"I think we were expecting a hard fought game," Figueiredo said. "But we did not expect their offense to be as good as they [were]. We needed to stop their run game and we could not do that."

After a SBR drive was stopped, Kilroy hooked up with Collins and after the point after it was 28-14. A 43-yard touchdown run Logan Keyes enabled to give Walpole a 35-14 lead. Falzone capped the scoring with a one-yard plunge.

"We knew our offense was going to have to play some keep away," Freitas said. "Unfortunately we fell short on that. I'm proud of the kids effort and we did all we could do."

Walpole 42, Somerset Berkley 14

Somerset Berkley 6 8 0 0 — 14

Walpole 7 7 14 14 — 42

First quarter

SBR: Khoury 10 yard pass to Davis Sullivan (kick blocked) 2:58

Walpole: Kilroy 60 yard run ( Feeney kick) 1:20

Second quarter

Walpole: Kilroy 39 yard pass to Sean O'Brien (Feeney kick) 5:20

SBR: Meehan seven-yard pass to Ian Sullivan (Figueiredo rushed) 0:00

Third quarter

Walpole: Falzone six-yard run ( Feeney kick) 9:59

Walpole: Kilroy 29-yard pass to Max Collins (Feeney kick) 2:07

Fourth quarter

Walpole: Logan Keyes 43-Yard run (Feeney lick) 11:35

Walpole: Falzone 1 yard touchdown (Feeney) 3:38

