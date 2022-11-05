ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walpole, MA

'They gave us a run for our money': Somerset Berkley falls short late against Walpole

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

WALPOLE — Wyatt Figueiredo and Owen Meehan were looking forward to playing in their first playoff game.

And it showed in Friday night's Division III opening round of the Round 16 state tournament playoff game with fifth seed Walpole.

For much of the first half, the 12th seeded Raiders went to toe-to-toe with the Timberwolves in front of a large gathering at Turco Field on the campus of Walpole High School.

But in the second half, SBR simply ran out of gas.

"We fought hard and gave it our all," Meehan said after the game that ended in a 42-14 loss to Walpole. "We practiced really hard this week. I feel like we needed just a little bit more."

Figueiredo, who carried the Raiders' offense on his back for most of the night, was exhausted both mentally and physically after the game. He rushed for a game-high 117 yards on 28 carries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42f9jE_0izT90rW00

"Wyatt put his head down and got us that first down every time," Meehan said. "He's a dog."

After the game, Figueiredo spoke about his team's fight.

"I told my teammates at halftime, it felt like a full game for me," he said. "It took a lot out of me. My team fought just as hard as me tonight. I don't want to take all the credit. It's hard to get to this point and harder once you get here."

Run at glory: Who was Greater Fall River's best-ever girls cross country runner? The choice was easy

SBR (5-4) won the time of possession battle in the first half and put together a nearly 10-minute, 15-play drive that capped off with an Austin Khoury touchdown pass to Davis Sullivan, which gave the Raiders an early 6-0 lead. But the Timberwolves (8-1) struck back in lightning fashion, scoring a pair of touchdowns to retake the the lead at 14-6.

SBR refused to fold and put together another long drive just before halftime to get the ball deep inside Walpole territory. Moments later, Meehan connected with senior Ian Sullivan with no time remaining and Figueiredo knotted the game at 14-14 after a successful, two-point conversion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MKC8_0izT90rW00

"They [SBR] ate up time of possession," Timberwolves head coach Chris Sullivan said. "We only had the ball two times in the first half. That's an offense that is going to grind it out and the game. They did a really good job at it. All the credit to those guys, they're a good team. You're in this tournament for a reason and Somerset is a good team. They gave us a run for our money there."

From D1 scholarships to All-Americans: Top 10 Fall River boys soccer players of all time

In the second half, Walpole put their foot on the pedal, scoring 28 unanswered points to put the game away.

"I'm proud of the kids, they never gave up," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said. "We knew their offense is pretty explosive and dynamic. We were trying to play keep away with their offense. I'm proud of the kids effort and we did all we could do."

It was the first playoff appearance by SBR since 2017.

How it happened

Walpole won the coin toss and elected to defer the kickoff until the second half. SBR took advantage of the situation and kept the ball for almost the first quarter. Figueiredo converted a big fourth-and-one play for a first down and Meehan then hooked up with Khoury with a 25-yard pass to put the ball at the Timberwolves 30. Eight plays later, Khoury took the handoff and threw a half back pass to a wide open Davis Sullivan for the touchdown to give the Raiders the early lead. The kick was blocked.

Prior to the contest, Walpole has never had an offensive play go for 30 yards or more for a touchdown. That soon changed when senior quarterback Corey Kilroy converted a quarterback draw for 60 yards to tie the game at 6-6. Aiden Feeney booted the first of six extra point attempts to give the Timberwolves the lead. It was the first of three plays over 30 yards.

SBR had another drive into Walpole territory but a fumble was recovered by Ali Salih at their own 46. From there, it took just four plays that ended with a 39 yard touchdown toss from Kilroy to Sean O'Brien. Feeney added the point after to give the Timberwolves a 14-6 lead.

The Raiders scored on a pass from Meehan to Ian Sullivan as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter. Figueiredo, fought his way into the end zone for the two-point attempt.

In the second half, Walpole showed their strength on offense and Andrew Falzone scored the first of two touchdowns in the half to give the Timberwolves a 21-14 lead. Feeney drilled the extra point.

"I think we were expecting a hard fought game," Figueiredo said. "But we did not expect their offense to be as good as they [were]. We needed to stop their run game and we could not do that."

After a SBR drive was stopped, Kilroy hooked up with Collins and after the point after it was 28-14. A 43-yard touchdown run Logan Keyes enabled to give Walpole a 35-14 lead. Falzone capped the scoring with a one-yard plunge.

"We knew our offense was going to have to play some keep away," Freitas said. "Unfortunately we fell short on that. I'm proud of the kids effort and we did all we could do."

Walpole 42, Somerset Berkley 14

Somerset Berkley 6 8 0 0 — 14

Walpole 7 7 14 14 — 42

First quarter

SBR: Khoury 10 yard pass to Davis Sullivan (kick blocked) 2:58

Walpole: Kilroy 60 yard run ( Feeney kick) 1:20

Second quarter

Walpole: Kilroy 39 yard pass to Sean O'Brien (Feeney kick) 5:20

SBR: Meehan seven-yard pass to Ian Sullivan (Figueiredo rushed) 0:00

Third quarter

Walpole: Falzone six-yard run ( Feeney kick) 9:59

Walpole: Kilroy 29-yard pass to Max Collins (Feeney kick) 2:07

Fourth quarter

Walpole: Logan Keyes 43-Yard run (Feeney lick) 11:35

Walpole: Falzone 1 yard touchdown (Feeney) 3:38

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 'They gave us a run for our money': Somerset Berkley falls short late against Walpole

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Making a Splash In and Out of the Pool: Harvard Swimmer Abby Carr Fights For Athletes' Voices on HUA

Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr poses during Harvard Women's Swimming and Diving's Media Day photo shoot. Carr is serving as the inaugural Sports Officer on the Harvard Undergraduate Association (HUA). By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics. Sophomore butterfly/backstroke swimmer Abby Carr has proven herself in the pool. In high school, she...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Pawtucket Times

National college basketball voices weigh in on Friars, Bulldogs

What’s the buzz from a national perspective surrounding the Providence Friars and Bryant Bulldogs as both programs gear up for the upcoming college basketball season? What are seen as the strong points? Are there areas of concern?. For answers to that, we turn it over to five reputable individuals...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
providencedailydose.com

Our Guy Jeremy Peña — World Series MVP!

This is incredible. Providence native, and Classical High alum, Jeremy Peña has just added World Series MVP to his already stunning 2022 record. Since being named MVP of the American League Championship Series (following his game-winning homerun in the 18th inning of the division playoff game against Seattle) Astros infielder Peña became the first rookie shortstop to win the Golden Glove honor. From SI:
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.7 WCYY

A Massive 26,000 Square Foot High-Tech Mini Golf Experience Has Opened in Boston

All throughout New England, mini golf is almost guaranteed to be on your list of things to do during the warmer months. But it's difficult to mini golf in the colder months because most courses are outdoors. According to Boston.com, after months of delays, the new monstrous mini golf chain called Puttshack has opened their first location in the Northeast. And if you're a fan of mini golf, it's absolutely road trip worthy.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Oct. 19 & Nov. 1

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. Seller: Thomas,Timothy, James & Scott McGee, & Nancy Perda. Buyer: Sean McGee. Price: $350,000. 22 Woonsocket Hill Road. Seller: Anthony Martin. Buyer: Leticia Smith. Price:...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada

Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
CRANSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
natickreport.com

MassDOT meeting could solve mysteries of Natick’s Boden Lane Bridge

MassDOT is hosting an online public meeting on Nov. 15 at 6pm about the Boden Lane Bridge over the MBTA Railroad in West Natick. You can register to attend. The status of the bridge is a frequent subject of discussion in town, with things often starting off something like: “Will the Boden Lane Bridge ever reopen to cars?”
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy