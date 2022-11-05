SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, Nov. 4

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Friday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Old Rochester 3, Apponequet 0

Aubrie Letourneau had 11 service points, eight digs and 31 assists as the No. 5 Bulldogs beat the No. 28 Lakers 25-9, 25-13, 25-18 in a Div. 3 Round of 32 game. Letourneau, a sophomore, is one assist shy of 1,000 for her career. Ella Soutter had a team-high 11 kills to go along with 10 service points and six digs. Emma Van Ness contributed 13 service points and was 10 of 10 passing with five digs while Cami Van Ness had seven kills on 10 of 10 passing. Reagan Rock and Arielle Troupe each had five kills while Kamryn Rodrigues had six. For Apponequet (8-14), Lacie Nolin had six digs, four aces and seven service points while Samanatha Dingee had four kills and three service points. The Bulldogs (15-6, 12-1 SCC) host Bedford on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Dartmouth 3, Whitman-Hanson 0

Haley Jenkins and Brooke Davis served up a storm as No. 4 Dartmouth won 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 in the Div. 2 Round of 32. Jenkins had three aces and 10 points while Davis had 16 points. Adeline Ablett was flawless at the net going 16 for 16 with 10 kills. Ava Crane led the way with 12 kills while Erynn Jasparro went 11 for 11 with six kills. Lauren Augusto dished out 32 assists. “Awesome start to the postseason,” said Dartmouth head coach Rachel Lassey. Dartmouth (18-3) hosts No. 13 Canton on Monday at 5 p.m.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Fairhaven 0

Abby Thomas had nine kills and three digs, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 9 Blue Devils lost 25-23, 25-21, 25-13 to the 24th-seeded Falcons in the Div. 3 Round of 32. Laura Hubert had seven kills on 11 attempts with three blocks while Brooke Boucher had three kills and one block. Fairhaven finished the year 11-6.

FOOTBALL

Maynard 41, Bishop Stang 13

The No. 14 Spartans stuck with third-seeded Maynard for the first 12 minutes, trailing just 14-13, but were outscored 27-0 the rest of the way to fall in the Div. 5 Round of 16. Luca Cincotta scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 70 and 20 yards and Wyatt Bergeron made one PAT. Tavin Hirsch led Maynard with three touchdowns. Stang (3-6, 2-4 CCL) will play a non-playoff game next week against an opponent to be determined.

Stoughton 34, Dartmouth 24

Dartmouth was up 17-10 but suffered the non-playoff loss on the road. Jackson Hart had nine carries for 91 yards and a touchdown and completed 4 of 8 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Ray Gramlich finished with 21 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown while Jason Martin had four carries for 39 yards and one catch for a one-yard touchdown. Louie Freitas knocked down a 22-yard field goal and made all three PATs. Dartmouth (3-6) will play another non-playoff game next week against an opponent to be determined.

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop Stang 5, Southeastern 1

Carter Dennis scored three goals as the No. 28 Spartans won a Div. 3 preliminary round game. Spencer Menard and Jake Landers each scored once. Stang (12-3-4) will visit No. 5 Oakmont in the Round of 32.

Lowell 4, New Bedford 1

The Whalers lost in a Div. 1 preliminary round game to finish the year 7-8-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fairhaven 2, Essex North 0

Liza Pinette scored two goals — one on a throw-in from Eva Beltran and the other off a pass from Ava Fernandes as the No. 34 Blue Devils opened the Div. 3 playoffs with a win in the preliminary round. Sara Reis had her first playoff shutout and her ninth of the year. Fairhaven (16-0-3) travels to No. 2 Newburyport on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Stang 2, Revere 1

The No. 27 Spartans got a goal apiece from Taylor Oliveira and Grace Geiger while Kendyll Riedl and Kate Carreau had one assist each. Stang (8-8-3) visits No. 6 Belchertown on Monday at 4 p.m.

Dartmouth 5, Burlington 1

Ava Olivera and Sophia Gioiosa each had a goal and an assist as Dartmouth won a Div. 2 preliminary game. Dartmouth (14-4-1) will visit No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bishop Fenwick 3, Dartmouth 1

Samantha Souza scored the only goal for Dartmouth assisted by Grace Haskell in the Div. 2 Round of 32 contest. Abbie Zuber and Julia Farias also played well for Dartmouth, which finished the year 11-3-5 and 5-1-2 in the Southeast Conference.

