Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU
Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
Nick Saban shares his message to team after overtime loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – As chants echoed into the small visiting media room at Tiger Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said it was an understatement to say how disappointing the Crimson Tide’s loss to LSU was, a loss that all but eliminated it from the playoff picture.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to Liberty
Arkansas lost its first non-conference game under Sam Pittman on Saturday when No. 23 Liberty rolled into Fayetteville (Ark.) and left with a 21-19 win in front of a homecoming crowd of 70,072. The Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC) were lifeless in the first half and trailed 21-3 at the break,...
LSU gets the post Alabama win momentum on the right foot with commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee
The last time 2024 offensive lineman Khayree Lee visited LSU for the Ole Miss game he headed back to his home in Marrero later that evening with an offer in hand. The John Ehret product made a return trip for the Alabama game this weekend and left a member of the Tiger family.
Paul Finebaum: Brian Kelly's overtime decision 'will get him a long way' at LSU
Momentum is high for Brian Kelly and LSUafter knocking off No. 6 Alabama in overtime Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU, in its first season with Kelly as head coach, is firmly in the driver's seat of the SEC West with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. But Saturday night's thriller between the Tigers and Crimson Tide was one Paul Finebaum said proves pivotal for Kelly's long-term future at LSU.
Brown "disappointed and frustrated" with offense in loss
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown spoke with the media after the team's 31-14 loss on the road at Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The full video can be seen above, but quotes with a few highlights from the postgame presser are below. Opening statement: The story of our game...
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
Morning Brew: Steve Sarkisian has to fix Texas' second-half scoring woes with high-powered TCU up next
In today's Morning Brew, Steve Sarkisian has to solve Texas' second-half offensive woes with high-powered TCU up next.
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia
A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
FSU freshman defensive back Sam McCall shares plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, then deletes social post
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State freshman defensive back Sam McCall, who has appeared in six games this season for the Seminoles, shared via his Instagram on Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in December. Update: Around 30 minutes after sharing the below edit with his intentions to...
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M draw criticism as Florida QB Anthony Richardson leads Gators win
The bleeding did not stop for Texas A&M, as Jimbo Fisher and company saw the Aggies' defense get shredded by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in a 41-24 loss. It was the Aggies' fifth-straight loss, as the Gators (5-4) went for 291 rushing yards against an Aggies (3-6) defense that was depleted by a flu outbreak.
College football rankings: Oregon enters Kirk Herbstreit's top four, Georgia No. 1
Week 10 was a wild one in college football, and it shows in Kirk Herbstreit's ranking of the top-six teams in the sport. Georgia made a statement Saturday, defeating Tennessee 27-13. It was a victory that put the Bulldogs in the driver's seat of the SEC East Division. "Just the...
