Kentucky State

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Nick Saban, Alabama's dynasty status questioned by media, former players after loss at LSU

Alabama football's playoff hopes this season under Nick Saban were dealt a fatal blow Saturday night at LSU, a loss resulting in immediate questions for media members and former players alike questioning the Crimson Tide's dynasty and reign atop college football. It was the fourth time this season Alabama was involved in a game decided on the final and marked the Crimson Tide's second loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss to Liberty

Arkansas lost its first non-conference game under Sam Pittman on Saturday when No. 23 Liberty rolled into Fayetteville (Ark.) and left with a 21-19 win in front of a homecoming crowd of 70,072. The Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3 SEC) were lifeless in the first half and trailed 21-3 at the break,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Paul Finebaum: Brian Kelly's overtime decision 'will get him a long way' at LSU

Momentum is high for Brian Kelly and LSUafter knocking off No. 6 Alabama in overtime Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU, in its first season with Kelly as head coach, is firmly in the driver's seat of the SEC West with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. But Saturday night's thriller between the Tigers and Crimson Tide was one Paul Finebaum said proves pivotal for Kelly's long-term future at LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How to watch: Tennessee Tech vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

It's basketball time in Tennessee once again. Rick Barnes' 11th-ranked Volunteers officially tip off the 2022-23 season on Monday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena against in-state foe Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to tonight's game. The game will not be televised,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 1 Vols' loss at No. 3 Georgia

A turnover during Georgia's opening possession allowed Tennessee to take an early lead on the road Saturday afternoon in its highly anticipated showdown with the defending national champion Bulldogs. For the Vols, it all went downhill from there. Georgia answered Tennessee's early takeaway, which set up a 47-yard field goal...
ATHENS, GA
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

