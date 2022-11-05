No. 3 Yotes fall to No. 1 Arizona Christian, 82-78

College of Idaho men’s basketball coach Colby Blaine put together the toughest nonconference schedule he could.

It showed Friday. The third-ranked Yotes, who fell behind by as many as 14 points in the second half, saw their rally come up short against No. 1 Arizona Christian, 82-78, in a season opener.

“At the end of the day, we had the ball in our hands with a shot to tie or win the game. I can’t ask for much more than that,” Blaine said. “I am really proud of our fight and grit in the last 10 minutes. However, you can’t give an elite team a 15-point lead.”

Johnny Radford led College of Idaho with 19 points, Tyler Robinett and Drew Wyman each had 13 and Charles Elzie added 10.

The Firestorm, an NAIA Final Four team a year ago, led 46-38 at halftime.

College of Idaho turn around and take on Ottawa (Arizona) on Saturday. Ottawa qualified for the NAIA Tournament last year.