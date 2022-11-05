Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
thedailyhoosier.com
Column: It’s no longer a football issue for Indiana
After Indiana football’s dreadful performance against No. 15 Penn State, it’s time for some hard truths about the program and its coaching staff. It’s not a football issue for Indiana. It’s a money issue. This started to become evident during the last month, as Indiana’s now-six-game...
hoopseen.com
Rakease Passmore Breaks Down Indiana Visit
Our #1 ranked prospect in North Carolina's 2024 class, Rakease Passmore just finished with his official visit to The University of Indiana this afternoon. We had the chance to catch up with Passmore, a 6-foot-5 high-flying guard out of Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina. He comes in at #25 nationally on our HoopSeen rankings.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Penn State
Watch or read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 45-14 loss to No. 16 Penn State on Saturday evening.
zagsblog.com
Seton Hall, Indiana in to see Somto Cyril at Overtime Elite
ATLANTA – Class of 2024 four-star center Somto Cyril had a strong showing in Overtime Elite’s regular season opener with multiple college coaches in attendance. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center from Overtime (GA) Elite, finished with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks in a 92-88 win over Our Saviour (NY) Lutheran on Friday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 45-14 loss against No. 15 Penn State.
wbiw.com
No.2 BNL seeking to maintain intensity as Stars prepare to tangle with Cougars
BEDFORD – Remember recess? The brief study break to enjoy some play time with friends? Goof off a little. Those were the days. At Bedford North Lawrence, there’s no recess time on the court. No matter the score, opponent or situation, this is – to paraphrase John Mellencamp – serious business: focus and execution and rock-n-roll basketball. Ranked No.2 and dreaming of the ultimate prize, every minute is a lesson, every moment a teaching tool.
Gainbridge FieldHouse: What you need to know to make it a great day
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, is a must-see stadium for all sports fans. From the
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
G2E: Linton wins sectional championship
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Miners are sectional champions for the first time since 2016. The Miners mount a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Arrows, 33-24. Linton will host Lapel next Friday night in the regional championship.
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
