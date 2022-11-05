ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
MMAmania.com

Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event

Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.
MMAmania.com

WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?

UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event

Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMA Fighting

Free agent Lyoto Machida names ideal opponents for ‘farewell fight’ in UFC

Lyoto Machida wants to return to the UFC for the final fight of his MMA career. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Machida parted ways with the UFC in 2018 after back-to-back wins over Vitor Belfort and Eryk Anders to join Bellator. He was victorious against Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen in his first appearances inside the Bellator cage, but lost his next four versus Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 64 Bonus Report: Neil Mangy takes home $50k for record-setting win

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event resulted in a third round TKO victory for Amanda Lemos. The opening round was very closely contested but Lemos began to pull away in round two. Then, in round three, Amanda finished the fight by landing a big flurry that clearly had Rodriguez stunned (see that here).
