Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Amanda Lemos stops Marina Rodriguez, calls for title shot
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos squared off in a Strawweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both women found their range early with kicks and feints. About 90 seconds into the fight, the pair traded power shots while continuing the feeling out process. A big Lemos low kick spun Rodriguez around. Really, it was an uneventful, low output round from both women, but Lemos botched a takedown attempt in the closing 30 seconds and gave Rodriguez top position.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
MMAmania.com
Too soon? Marina Rodriguez questions stoppage loss to Amanda Lemos in UFC Vegas 64’s main event
Marina Rodriguez thinks her fight at UFC Vegas 64 last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, was stopped too soon. It didn’t take long for one-half of UFC Vegas 64’s main event to protest the stoppage on social media, as a few hours after the conclusion of the main event, Rodriguez claimed that referee Jason Herzog stopped her fight against Amanda Lemos too soon (watch highlights).
UFC Vegas 64: ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez (16-1-2 MMA) enters the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, her latest being a split-decision win over Yan Xiaonan back in March. Marina’s lone career loss came against reigning strawweight champion Carla Esparza in July of 2020.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez for most wins in welterweight history | UFC Vegas 64
Neil Magny is now the all-time wins leader in the UFC’s welterweight division after stopping Daniel Rodriguez with a third-round submission (D’Arce choke) earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 results: Matches to make for ‘Rodriguez vs. Lemos’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 64 is in the books and there were several great performances that went down last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Amanda Lemos’ standing technical knockout win over top contender, Marina Rodriguez (highlights). Also, Neil Magny became the fighter with the most wins in the history of UFC’s Welterweight division by submitting Daniel Rodriguez (see it again here).
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Marina Rodriguez after TKO loss at UFC Vegas 64?
UFC Vegas 64 went down this past weekend (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Daniel Rodriguez, who was submitted by Neil Magny in the co-main event of the evening (see it again here). And Darrick Minner, who suffered his third straight defeat after he was stopped by Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the first round. But, which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the show?
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul crashes WWE’s Crown Jewel, Logan Paul still loses main event
Jake Paul made a guest appearance during WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) event Saturday afternoon from Saudi Arabia, but failed to helped brother, Logan, defeat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Logan Paul has been dedicating most of his time training for a new career as a...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 64 video: Polyana Viana shuts off Jinh Yu Frey with blistering knockout combo
Polyana Viana is racking up fast finishes. The Brazilian strawweight scored her third first-round finish in her past four fights at UFC Vegas 64, needing just 47 seconds to turn Jinh Yu Frey’s lights out with a blistering combination. Watch the incredible closing sequence above. Viana’s finish is the...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Mario Bautista slices through Benito Lopez for early submission | UFC Vegas 64
Mario Bautista spoiled the return of bantamweight fighter Benito Lopez earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, earning a dominant first-round submission (armbar). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 64 On ESPN+. PIVOTAL STRAWWEIGHT CONTENDER BOUT! Ultimate Fighting...
MMA Fighting
Amanda Lemos: ‘I should be the next one in line’ for title shot after UFC Vegas 64 win
Amanda Lemos didn’t have an easy trip to Las Vegas for her fight with Marina Rodriguez, but her work at UFC Vegas 64 paid off. Lemos stopped Rodriguez in the third round of Saturday’s event with a flurry of punches, and now she wants the winner of Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza at UFC 281.
MMA Fighting
Free agent Lyoto Machida names ideal opponents for ‘farewell fight’ in UFC
Lyoto Machida wants to return to the UFC for the final fight of his MMA career. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Machida parted ways with the UFC in 2018 after back-to-back wins over Vitor Belfort and Eryk Anders to join Bellator. He was victorious against Rafael Carvalho and Chael Sonnen in his first appearances inside the Bellator cage, but lost his next four versus Gegard Mousasi, Phil Davis, Ryan Bader, and Fabian Edwards.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s Grant Dawson explains Tony Ferguson post-fight call out: ‘I’ve been waiting my whole life’
Las Vegas, Nev. — Grant Dawson had a name locked and loaded for his next fight, Tony Ferguson, after “KGD” picked up his biggest win inside the Octagon last night (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64. Dawson wiped out former Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler, Mark O. Madsen, taking his undefeated record in the process.
MMAmania.com
Check out Conor McGregor’s insane multimillion-dollar luxury watch collection - Patek, Rolex and more
We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd. Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter...
Neil Magny addresses his record-setting win at UFC Vegas 64: “I know I’m not GSP”
Neil Magny made history during the UFC Vegas 64 card. Magny went one-on-one with Daniel Rodriguez this past Saturday night. He emerged victorious, locking up a D’Arce choke in the third round for the submission win. With the victory, Magny surpassed Georges St-Pierre for most wins in UFC welterweight history at 20.
MMAmania.com
Fail! Watch singer apologize to Tito Ortiz during truly awful national anthem rendition | Freedom Fight Night 3
Tito Ortiz and company tried to put on a great event last night (Fri., Nov. 4, 2022) at Freedom Fight Night 3 inside Arizona Financial Federal Theater in Phoenix, Ariz., but the mixed martial arts (MMA) card was doomed from the beginning. Like any other sporting event held in the...
UFC Fight Night 213: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO UFC Fight Night 214 scorecard. Shayilan Neurdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO UFC Fight Night 214. Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Polyana Viana smokes Jinh Yu Frey with 47-second knockout | UFC Vegas 64
Polyana Viana may have earned the biggest victory of her professional career earlier today (Sat., Nov. 5, 2022) at UFC Vegas 64 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s strawweight contender stopped veteran Jinh Yu Frey with a blistering knockout (punches) just 47 seconds into the first round.
UFC Vegas 64 Bonus Report: Neil Mangy takes home $50k for record-setting win
The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 64 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Tonight’s women’s strawweight main event resulted in a third round TKO victory for Amanda Lemos. The opening round was very closely contested but Lemos began to pull away in round two. Then, in round three, Amanda finished the fight by landing a big flurry that clearly had Rodriguez stunned (see that here).
Comments / 0