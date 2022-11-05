Effective: 2022-11-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hartford, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Charleston... Greenwood Lavaca... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Branch... Midland Bloomer... Washburn Excelsior... Burnville Fort Chaffee... Jenny Lind Central City... Patterson Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Dayton TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO