DALLAS -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons says he will play Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the past four games because of left knee soreness. "I feel great," Simmons said Monday after the team's shootaround. "It took a few days to get some rehab in, get it right. So I'm feeling great. ... I'll be in tonight. I think I've got like 20 minutes."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO