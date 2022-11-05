ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee high school football playoff scores, TSSAA live updates from Nashville area

By Tom Kreager and Dani Mohr, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
The TSSAA football playoffs kick off today across Tennessee with first-round games in each of its nine classifications.

Our game of the week is at Page where last year's Class 5A runner-up hosts Green Hill in a rematch of a quarterfinal in 2021. Page was the Region 6-5A runner-up while the Green Hawks were third in 5-5A after losing to Mt. Juliet in the regular-season finale.

Other games we'll be writing from include Boyd Buchanan at CPA, Riverdale at Lebanon and John Overton at Clarksville.

Follow for live updates from those games and all the top high school football games involving Middle Tennessee teams.

Updated TSSAA First round playoff scores

Adamsville 35, Richland 34

Beech 49, McGavock 22

Blackman 49, Cookeville 20

Brentwood 17, Collierville 7

Cane Ridge 48, Gallatin 0

Clarksville 47, Nashville Overton 14

Clay Co. 49, Sale Creek 0

CPA 27, Boyd Buchanan 16

DCA 48, Fayette Academy 13

East Nashville 14, White House 10

East Robertson 55, Polk Co. 28

Fairview 47, Maplewood 6

Fayetteville 75, South Fulton 28

Germantown 30, Ravenwood 20

Giles Co. 46, Brainerd 8

Gordonsville 49, Lookout Valley 8

Lakeway Christian 43, Clarksville Academy 42

Lewis Co. 32, Cascade 24

Liberty Creek 36, Ezell-Harding 6 (Thu)

Marshall Co. 49, Chester Co. 17

Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6

Moore Co. 28, McEwen 14

Mt. Juliet 43, Lincoln Co. 6

Mt. Pleasant 41, Scotts Hill 0

MTCS 45, Tipton-Rosemark 14

Nolensville 41, Wilson Central 3

Oakland 65, Shelbyville 0

Page 48, Green Hill 21

Pearl Cohn 38, Jackson South Side 0

Smith Co. 41, Sycamore 0

Smyrna 27, Hendersonville 3

Springfield 27, Memphis Central 7

Stone Memorial 37, Hixson 0

Upperman 34, Chattanooga Central 7

Waverly 52, Stratford 24

York Institute 60, Cumberland Gap 8

Lebanon 41, Riverdale 34 (2OT)

Riverdale football takes Lebanon into overtime

A one-yard score from Dominic Taylor tied it up for Riverdale with 41 seconds remaining in the game. The teams are headed into overtime in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Lebanon football takes the lead over Riverdale

Jaylen Thompson makes a catch off a pass from Braden Graham and breaks free for 63 yards to the house. Lebanon leads 28-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Tom Kreager gets taken down by Vanderbilt commit

Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager got tackled on the sidelines by Vanderbilt football commit London Humphreys. He's alright, just needs some Advil.

Ty Clark heats up for the Panthers

Clark rushed it into the end zone from inside the 5 to mark his third score of the night, giving the Panthers a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Stewarts Creek scores from the scrimmage

Gage Hoover makes a 60-yard pass on the first play of scrimmage for the score to put Stewarts Creek ahead 7-0.

Green Hill makes the catch off a tipped pass

Kaleb Carver makes the catch and gets into the end zone to put the Hawks on the board. They're tied with the Page Patriots 7-7 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

CPA gets going on first snap

Asher Keck rushed 62 yards for the score on the first offensive snap to give Christ Presbyterian Academy football a 7-0 lead with 10:55 remaining in the first quarter.

TSSAA football brackets, pairings

Tennessee high school football brackets and pairings were revealed last week. Check back at the end of tonight to see which teams your team will play in next Friday's second round.

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
