Wayne State's Nick Bohn named NSIC Football Offensive Player of the Week
WAYNE, Neb. -- Nick Bohn of Wayne State College was announced Monday morning as the Northern Sun Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in Saturday’s come-from-behind 31-24 victory at #25 Sioux Falls. It’s the first time that Bohn has earned NSIC Player of the Week honors.
#2 Wayne State volleyball captures Northern Sun Conference title with 3-2 win at #3 Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne, Neb. -- #2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat #3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now...
Northeast men's, women's soccer teams headed to national tournament
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Northeast Community College men's and women's soccer teams are both headed to the national tournament after dramatic weekend wins. After a scoreless first half on Saturday, the No. 7 Northeast women's team emerged with a 3-1 win at No. 14 Pratt Community College, giving the Hawks a trip to the national tournament for the third straight year.
Ground Game & Clutch D Sends Knights to Semis
LINCOLN - A borderline unstoppable rushing attack and two late interceptions powered Norfolk Catholic past Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 in the Class C2 quarterfinals Friday night. The Knights rolled up 468 yards on the ground against the Warriors, led by Kanyon Talton (196 yds, 2 TDs) and Carter Janssen (114 yds, 1 TD). Trevin Sukup, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars all contributed, as five different Catholic rushers scored.
NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
Scott Jensen holds rally in Faribault
The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally. He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s...
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County
BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
Driver injured in Highway 14 crash
A car collided with a tractor Thursday afternoon in Waseca County, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Alton Township, near Janesville, just before 4 p.m. The state patrol says Leah Rae Tidemann, 33, of Faribault, was westbound on the highway...
Sioux City fire officials respond to fire inside RV
Fire officials responded to an RV fire in Sioux City's Westside.
Three Taken To Hospital After Accident Thursday Near Ashton
Ashton, Iowa– A Moville man and two passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:10 a.m., 35-year-old Donald Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevy pickup eastbound on 230th Street, a mile and a half east of Ashton. They tell us that Hobbs failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of Olive Avenue and 230th Street, and was going too fast to make the curve and over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which started sliding sideways, then entered the east ditch of Olive Avenue and rolled onto its side after hitting the east bank of the ditch.
