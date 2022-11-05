ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
fox2detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
michiganradio.org

Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election

Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Arab American News

Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote

Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers

Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
WTOL 11

Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
michiganradio.org

What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
