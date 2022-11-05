Read full article on original website
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
Dick Rossell, a Republican-leaning voter in Michigan who was on the fence about who to vote for in the governor's race, says he voted for Tudor Dixon because an abortion initiative was also on the ballot.
22 WSBT
As Election Day draws closer, here's a breakdown on Proposal 1 for Michigan voters
Michigan voters will have a yes or no option to vote for Proposal 1. One piece of this proposal is to change term limits from three two-year terms for the State House and two four-year terms for the Senate, to a combined cap at 12 years in the legislature. "I...
Tuesday's midterm election has many Michigan voters feeling anxious
Anticipation ahead of a general election has largely given way to trepidation, and Tuesday's midterm vote in Michigan is no exception. "There's anxiety on all sides," said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. That's natural, he said, in the first national election following a 2020...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after
DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
fox2detroit.com
Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.
Tudor Dixon spent upwards of $5,000 on luxury clothes with campaign funds, complaint alleges
LANSING, Mich. — A new complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party alleges Tudor Dixon spent more than $5,000 on luxury clothing in August, a move state Democrats say is against campaign finance laws. “Any personal use of funds, you know, to pay for clothing, to pay for a...
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
Tv20detroit.com
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
michiganradio.org
Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election
Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
What will the Michigan AG race look like on election night?
However, after all the votes are tallied, there could be a much different picture just 24 hours later.
Arab American News
Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote
Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
For our descendants: Michigan tribe won’t give up fight for federal recognition
There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. But for some reason, the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians isn’t one of them.
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers
Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
michiganradio.org
What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
